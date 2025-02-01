Elite prospect Nate Ament scheduled to visit Duke Blue Devils amid $30,000 worth of interest from Louisville fans 

Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the Class of 2025, signed an NIL deal with team-building platform Fanstake on Wednesday. The app lets fans pledge financial support, called stakes, to sway players like Ament to their favorite school.

Louisville fans have pledged $30,000 to convince Ament to join them. Meanwhile, he is scheduled for a visit to Duke this weekend during their match against their arch-rivals University of North Carolina, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 6-foot-9 small forward narrowed down his list of colleges two weeks ago. These included Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas.

With Fanstake, Nate Ament is under no obligation to attend the college with the biggest stake, and fans will be repaid in full if he chooses another program. However, following his decision, 90% of the funds will be allocated to him, 3% to his colleagues, and 7% to Fanstake.

“I’m proud to partner with Fanstake,” Ament said. “This platform gives fans a unique way to be part of the recruiting process, which is pretty cool. I’m still weighing my options for where I’ll play, and there’s a lot to consider, but it’s exciting to see how fans can get involved in helping me find the right fit.”

Before his deal with Fanstake, Ament also partnered up with Reebok. He talked about the deal with Swish Cultures in a video posted on YouTube in November.

"Obviously I didn't really know about Reebok," Ament said (0:55). "I don't know much about clothing brands, to be honest, (or even) shoe companies. But once I did my research, researched their products, the management, the people they've brought in, it was really just a no-brainer for me."

Where could we see Nate Ament next season?

247Sports reported that Nate Ament has received 29 offers from top programs including Duke, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Texas and Kansas State, among others.

According to On3, Duke has a 23.3% chance of landing his commitment. The Blue Devils trail at 15.4%, the Cardinals at 13.2%, and Notre Dame, Texas and Kansas State at an even 11.0% each.

Which program will we see him play for next season? Share your thoughts with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback