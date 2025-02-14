Elite QB coach claims Houston commit may "end up possibly being better" than Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Kyron Drones

Keisean Henderson, a five-star quarterback from Legacy the School of Sport Sciences, pledged his allegiance to Houston in May. He chose the Cougars over other top programs such as SMU, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Texas and Oklahoma.

Henderson is one of the best quarterbacks in the Class of 2026 and was granted the five-star status earlier this month. He is currently working with top quarterbacks coach Darrell Colbert from Select QB Athletics, and the coach had nothing but nice things to say about the young athlete.

Colbert compared Henderson with other top college signal-callers such as Shedeur Sanders, Kyron Drones and Cam Ward. The coach has worked with these quarterbacks and claimed Henderson has the potential to surpass all of them.

"When he works, he's working. He loves to pick the brains of the older guys that's coming here. Shedeur, Kyron (Drones), Cam, all those guys, (he) loves to pick their brains," Colbert said in an interview with Overtime. "He wants to be at that level. I know he will be at that level... I think that he'll end up possibly being better."

Keisean Henderson is ranked No. 14 in the country and is the fifth-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall prospect from the state of Texas in his class.

Keisean Henderson talks about his commitment to the Houston Cougars

Keisean Henderson announced his commitment to the Houston Cougars in May last year. However, despite his early commitment to his home state school, other programs are still extending their offers to the talented quarterback.

Henderson spoke about his commitment to the Cougars in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong in January.

"When I got the call from Coach (Willie) Fritz after I went to the camp that he believed in me to play quarterback," Henderson said, "and nobody else had that belief in me at the time made me feel I could run through a brick wall for him.

"Just the loyalty they’ve been having in me, by watching me go through this receiver stuff at 7-on-7, just knowing it was for fun and nothing that I really wanted to do. They just believe in me and that the narrative everyone else painted wasn’t a real narrative."

The Cougars' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 25 in the country, as per 247Sports. They have landed commitments from four athletes and have extended 163 offers to athletes in the class.

