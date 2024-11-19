Divine Bourrage's commitment on Sept. 12 marked Kim Mulkey-coached LSU's second commitment in the Class of 2025 after landing Bella Hines from Eldarado High School, Albuquerque, NM, on April 2. Since then, the Tigers also received commitments from Sacred Heart Academy's ZaKiyah Johnson on Nov. 3 and Etiwanda High School's Grace Knox on Nov. 6.

On Monday, Bourrage, the No. 7-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, shared the special welcome she got from LSU on her Instagram story.

"@lsuwbkb this is so tuff," Bourrage wrote.

Elite recruit Divine Bourrage shares a 4-word reaction to a warm welcome by Kim Mulkey's LSU on gameday (Image via vine_spirit/Instagram)

The Davenport, IA, native chose the Tigers over Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky. Last season, Divine Bourrage averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals for Davenport North High School, receiving the Girls Basketball Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year 2023-24 award.

Trending

The 5-foot-9 shooting guard led her school to a 22-3 record and Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. With her ability to score as a ball handler, Mulkey will have more size in the backcourt with Mikaylah Williams. Furthermore, Bourrage is tough defensively, a skill the LSU Tigers coach values.

For the second time in three seasons, Mulkey has secured the No. 1-ranked class with top recruits. Flau'jae Johnson was happy with the recruitment done by the Tigers and took to X to react to the newest additions.

"#1 recruiting class 🐯," tweeted Johnson.

Expand Tweet

The No. 7 LSU Tigers secured their fifth straight victory against the Troy Trojans on Monday night, as Johnson and Williams combined to score 41 points to win 98-59. They will now face Tulane on Nov. 21.

Why did Divine Bourrage choose LSU?

Divine Bourrage made her decision after she visited LSU during the Tigers' football game against the Nicholls State Colonels on Sept. 8. While talking to On3, Bourrage said she had been a fan of Mulkey and that family was an important part of her decision.

“I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players,” Bourrage said after her visit. “She’s really loving with them, and I feel that’s what a player needs. Then I’m heavy on the family aspect, and I think that’s what stood out the most.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me, I almost cried about that. I’ve talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone, and she’s big on family, so it makes sense she’s like that with her players.”

With the new additions, LSU has a strong roster this season. How far will they go in the NCAA Tournament?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback