According to the recent ESPN high school girls' basketball team rankings, Ontario Christian High School is currently the highest-ranked team. In reaction to this ranking, Ontario Christian elite sophomore Kaleena Smith reshared the ranking list on her Instagram story on Wednesday alongside a one-word caption that reads:

"agtg🙏🏾"

Elite sophomore prospect Kaleena Smith shares 1-word reaction to Ontario Christian's latest high school power rankings by ESPN. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

"Agtg" is an acronym for "All Glory to God." The ranking list, which was originally shared by Sports Center Next on Wednesday, has the Ontario Christian Knights in the No. 1 spot in a ranking of 25 teams. Following the Knights are Montverde Academy, Mater Dei, Bishop Mcnamara and West Brown in second, third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The Ontario Christian Knights have been in superb form this season, currently on a 25-1 record. They have also gone the last eleven games unbeaten, with their last loss coming against Archbishop Mitty in December.

A huge chunk of the credit for this incredible performance can be attributed to five-star sophomore Kaleena Smith, who's currently averaging 23.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 4.6 steals per game this season. She will once again be leading the Knights as they face Sage Hill in their next game on Saturday.

Kaleena Smith named Naismith Trophy semifinalist: only sophomore in the running for elite honor

Five-star prospect Kaleena Smith has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls high school Player of the Year Award. This nomination makes her the only sophomore in the running for this prestigious trophy.

Smith will compete for the trophy against top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, and Jasmine Davidson. Five-star 2025 prospects Mia Pauldo and Addison Deal also earned nominations, along with five-star juniors Oliviyah Edwards, Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring and Jerzy Robinson.

