Five-star prospect Jerzy Robinson is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Class. She's turning heads with her performances for Sierra Canyon, having led them to a 24-1 overall record and an unbeaten 9-0 record in the League. Robinson reached a career milestone in the victory against Louisville on Monday.

Robinson led her team to a blowout 89-45 victory against the Royals. Furthermore, the 6-foot-1 combo guard scored her 2,000th high school career point. Some of the highlights of her performances were uploaded by basketball page Overtime Select on Instagram:

The win marked Sierra Canyon's sixth consecutive win away from home, averaging 81.8 points per game, with their offense led by Robinson. Meanwhile, with the defeat, Louisville dropped to a 10-12 record on the season.

It marks the Trailblazers' second victory over Louisville after they beat the Royals 82-41 on Jan. 17. Robinson showed her domination in the game, registering 39 points.

She transferred to Sierra Canyon High School last year and has been averaging a double double, with 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds. Robinson's scoring prowess got her in the Los Angeles Times All-Star and the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Teams.

She has been impressive for Team USA also, having won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Leon, Mexico, and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

In Merida, Jerzy Robinson won the MVP, led the scoring and averaged a double-double with 17.3 points and 10.2 rebounds. She led Team USA to an unbeaten 6-0 run an was selected in the All-Star Five.

In Leon, Jerzy Robinson was named the MVP and was included in the All-Star Five, averaging a tournament-best 20.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 1.3 APG in seven games.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Jerzy Robinson?

According to On3, the Class of 2026 prospect has received 18 offers from top programs, including Oregon, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, California, Mississippi State and Arizona, among others.

However, while speaking with the publisher, Jerzy Robinson named UConn, South Carolina and LSU as standout colleges for her:

“Their offensive play style, how we’re doing in tournaments and coaching,” Robinson said of what she looks for in a program."

According to their recruitment prediction machine, Arizona, USC and UCLA are the frontrunners to sign Robinson with an 8.3%, 7.3% and 6.3% prediction respectively.

Which program will Jerzy Robinson choose?

