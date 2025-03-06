Ethan Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt react to Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith’s highlight clip

The Ohio State Buckeyes posted a highlight clip of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on Instagram on Wednesday. The clip has garnered a multitude of reactions on the social media platform from fans and players.

Players who shared their reactions include high-flying high school receivers like Ethan Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Feaster reacted with a two-word comment on the post:

“Da truth.”

Ethan Feaster's reaction to Jeremiah Smith's highlight clip

Dixon-Wyatt, on the other hand, dropped a one-word comment:

“Dat.”

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's reaction to Jeremiah Smith's highlight clip

Others who commented on the clip include former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The Arizona Cardinals receiver dropped a crown emoji, affirming Smith’s status as one of the reigning elite receivers in college football. Smith played a huge role in the Buckeyes’ national championship triumph.

His impact was also immediate, becoming a starter as a freshman and going on to make 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. The highlight of Smith’s season can be summed up in the 56-yard reception from Will Howard in the national championship game against Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes saw their 31-7 lead reduced to 31-23 as the clock ran down. They needed magic to seal their lead as they risked a massive Notre Dame comeback. A debate ensued on the Buckeyes’ sideline on what to do. Coach Ryan Day recalled:

“The guys were talking to me about running the clock down, which I was good with because it was the right thing to do. I just thought to myself, only one national championship. You only get one opportunity a year to do this; let’s just lay it on the line and put it out there and be aggressive. And that’s what we did.”

It was the perfect moment to unleash Jeremiah Smith, and Day made the call. As he recalled, he and his staff “felt like we had an advantage with Jeremiah on that shot.”

Jeremiah Smith’s highlights started during his high school days

Jeremiah Smith’s date with destiny at the national championship game has been long in the offing. He was named All-American as a senior in high school, winning the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award.

A season earlier, he caught 58 passes for 1,073 yards and 20 touchdowns. It was a big improvement on his 31 receptions for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season.

As a consensus five-star prospect, he was ranked No. 1 overall in the 2024 recruiting class per the On3 Industry Ranking.

