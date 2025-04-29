"Eugene is where California recruits go to choke": Fans share thoughts as No. 7 2026 EDGE Richard Wesley predicted to join Dan Lanning's Oregon

Dan Lanning's Oregon is the favorite program to land five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, who logged a new prediction on Monday. Reactions have trailed this new projection from fans, especially on X (formerly Twitter).
A USC fan, Zooloo_Trojan, commented on the prediction, writing:
“Eugene is where California recruits go to choke.”
A fan of the Ducks wrote:
“Hmmm I was told by usc fans that he was a lock to be a Trojan.”
Another USC fan reacted with the following comment:
“Sounds like another Pleasant.. Where Cali players go to rot and hit the portal after a season or 2 on the bench.”
On the other hand, a Ducks fan wrote:
“Come on home young man 🦆”
In the same vein, Naoji wrote:
“I like the sound of that still need to close🦆”
Meanwhile, TheOneFightOn wrote:
“He screw over usc when he reclassified 😆 🤣 😂”
Richard Wesley was in Eugene over the weekend to see the Ducks’ spring game. The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound star is the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. Top programs around the country highly seek the Sierra Canyon (Los Angeles, CA) star.
Richard Wesley's father breaks down his Oregon visit
In an interview with On3, Richard Wesley's father, Jonathan, did a breakdown of his weekend visit to Oregon. He said:
“It went real good … This was our fourth time up there. Another chance to get around the coaches and integrate himself. They’re already integrating him as part of of the family. He’s hanging out with the team, He went to a party with some of the players after. He’s already feeling real comfortable up there.”
He spoke further on his son's impression of Lanning's defense. He continued:
“He likes the scheme. After Matayo leaves and gets drafted next year, Richie is set to be in the spot. As far as playing time, as far as the defense they run, as far as Dan Lanning and Coach Tosh being defensive-minded coaches, they’re very heavily involved with the d-line.”
Wesley originally belonged to the 2027 class but reclassified in March, speeding up his college recruitment. He has been on multiple visits to Oregon and his pledge would make a huge difference on Dan Lanning's 2026 class, which has suffered multiple flips.