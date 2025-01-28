Cameron and Cayden Boozer made their father, Carlos Boozer, proud by being selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game.

The fraternal twins surprised their dad with the announcement on NBA Today, as shared in a post on ESPN's @sportscenternext Instagram page on Jan. 27, 2025.

Following the news, basketball fans took to the comments section to acknowledge the important moment for the Boozer twins:

“Boozer cheesing ear to ear 😂 I kno he super proud,” a fan said.

“Best part of the show today. Congratulations to the whole Boozer family! What a special moment,” another fan said.

“So proud of ya’ll #burgerboyz,” another fan said.

Hoops fans react as twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer surprise their father Carlos Boozer following McDonald's All-American nod (Image by Instagram/@sportscenternext)

Fans continued to shower praise on the entire Boozer family, with many noting that Carlos must be a proud dad:

“Booz can’t stop cheesing man 😂😂 proud Pops right there,” another fan said.

“The smile on Carlos face says everything you need to know about being a proud Dad,” a fan echoed the same view.

“Super mature kids. He should be so proud in so many ways 🙏,” another fan said.

“Every father's dream,” a fan said.

The Boozer brothers headline a list of players representing the East team in this year’s McDonald's All American game. Other notable names who will be representing the East are Nate Ament from Highland School, Braylon Mullins from Greenfield-Central High School and Darius Acuff Jr. from IMG Academy.

This year’s edition of the McDonald's All American Games will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the boys’ and girls’ games scheduled for April 1, 2025.

Boozer Twins following their father’s footsteps

With their selection for the 2025 McDonald's All American Games, the Boozer twins are continuing their father’s legacy as a McDonald All American. The brothers aim to surpass the 22 points and 11 rebounds their father achieved in the 1998 edition. They also hope to strengthen the Boozer legacy when they start their college basketball careers at Duke, just like their father.

The Boozer twins have had a successful season so far, leading Christopher Columbus to the City of Palms Classic title, with Cameron sharing the MVP title with Darius Acuff.

Cameron’s impact at Columbus will not be forgotten anytime soon. The 6-foot-9 power forward recorded 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his junior year. He also helped the school win the state championship in his sophomore year, averaging 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

During his time at the school, Cameron won the Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, among many other accolades.

