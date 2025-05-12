"Every single peer just gushed about his playmaking ability": Insider reveals excitement surrounding five-star Oregon signee Dakorien Moore

At Oregon, standout players like Heisman-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota made waves early in their college careers. Mariota redshirted his freshman year but still drew plenty of buzz. Meanwhile, junior Darren Thomas led the Ducks to the 2011 BCS National Championship Game in his first season as a starter.

Ad

Now, Oregon is hoping for a similar impact from five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Duck Territory's Matt Prehm shed light on Dan Lanning's staff's promising discussion on Moore, saying:

"Ultimate playmaker, every single peer player, whether it's a defensive prospect or a fellow offensive guy, skill guy, has just gushed about his playmaking ability. Coaches have said, like, hey, it's all about just can he pick up the playbook? Can he process things quick enough?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think what was notable in the spring game is the team that he was on, you look at the quarterbacks, when they were in a position of, oh, I got to get the ball out quick. I got to find my safety valve. Every time they went to Dakorian Moore. And as a true freshman, that's a pretty big accomplishment to already have that reputation," Prehm added.

Ad

Moore is expected to make an immediate impact, similar to Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State last season, who racked up over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Even with a deep receiver room that includes experienced players like Jurrion Dickey, Kyler Kasper and Evan Stewart, who was projected as a first-round pick before deciding to return, Moore is poised to compete for a key role. If Stewart doesn’t step up as the clear top target, Moore could seize the opportunity.

Ad

ESPN’s Billy Tucker even predicted Dakorien Moore will be starting by midseason and called him too talented to keep off the field.

Dakorien Moore receives praise from fellow Oregon stars

Dakorien Moore arrived at Oregon as one of the most highly ranked recruits in the program's history. After a spring practice session, veteran wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. had high praise for the newcomer.

Ad

"Very explosive," Bryant Jr. told DucksWire. "He's a young guy that came in here and already got the playbook down," Bryant said. "Could play any position in the receiving room, from X, Y, Z, A. He's an explosive receiver, got good hands, got good routes, good size. I think the future's bright for him for sure."

Dan Lanning usually doesn’t release a depth chart before the season, so it remains to be seen whether Dakorien Moore can emerge as a standout in the Ducks’ competitive wide receiver group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More