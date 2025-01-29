"Every time I come up here, they show love": Alabama's 2026 class commit Zyan Gibson sparks flip rumor after Auburn visit

Hugh Freeze and his Auburn coaching staff are actively pursuing 2026 class prospects, and one of their targets is four-star Alabama commit Zyan Gibson. The cornerback from Gadsden City High School (Alabama) visited Auburn for its Junior Day on Saturday and left impressed.

“The coaches, the people, I like the coaches," Gibson said, via Auburn Live. "It’s just a blessing. Their energy is great, every time I come up here, they show love.”

Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff is leading Gibson’s recruitment, and several Auburn coaches, including Freeze, McGriff, defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and defensive tackle coach Vontrell King-Williams, visited him on Jan. 8. McGriff followed up with another visit to Gibson’s high school on Jan. 18.

The Auburn coaching staff's continuous interest proves their heavy interest in Gibson who, per On3, is the No. 4 recruit in Alabama and the No. 9 cornerback in the nation. If he flips from Alabama to Auburn's 2026 class, he will join a star-studded cycle featuring five blue-chip prospects.

Will Auburn be able to flip Zyan Gibson from Alabama?

Zyan Gibson views Alabama as a program that can maximize his potential. That’s why despite all four previous commitments in the Crimson Tide’s 2026 class backing out, he pledged to Alabama last month.

Auburn has the nation's No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. However, Gibson's visiting the Tigers this week has sparked skepticism about his potential flip.

"They have been in touch with me every other day showing me their practices, FaceTiming me and calling me, showing a lot of love," Gibson said ahead his Alabama commitment, via Rivals. "They love me, they do—and I can tell."

Despite his commitment to Alabama, Auburn's push seems stronger than before, as Gibson will revisit the Tigers in the spring. Although Alabama and Auburn are in-state programs for Gibson, his long-standing admiration for the Crimson Tide’s history played a key role in his decision.

Meanwhile, Gibson was the first in-state recruit that Kalen DeBoer successfully secured for Alabama. If he flips to Auburn, it would be seen as another setback for DeBoer in keeping top talent home. This could push Alabama’s coaching staff to intensify their efforts to prevent Gibson from being swayed elsewhere.

