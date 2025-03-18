"Everybody is looking for that guy": Five-star recruit Keelon Russell addresses QB competition at Alabama

Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell is set to start a new journey at Alabama after an excellent high school career. He is the youngest competitor in the battle for the Crimson Tide’s starting QB position, competing alongside Austin Mack and Ty Simpson.

At the 2025 Maxwell Football Awards, Russell spoke on his time with Alabama and its QB room.

“It’s been really great," Russell said on Monday. "The environment, it’s been settled. I can tell you that. It’s been settled. Everybody is looking for that guy. And all three quarterbacks are amazing. You have phenomenal quarterbacks."

Russell is the first Crimson Tide player since Andre Smith in 2006 to finish No. 1 in 247 Sports' rankings and has also added 17 pounds through the offseason weight program, which boosts his credentials. With Alabama set to resume spring practice this week, he is optimistic about the team’s future.

"Everybody being around us, the people who’s playing with us, it's gonna be fantastic this season, this summer and this fall, and can’t wait to just go out there Monday and just start ball again," Russell said.

Russell will play alongside standout wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who he praised for his unwavering confidence, saying he has a "can’t guard me "mindset in front of defenders.

Kalen DeBoer raves about Keelon Russell's potential at Alabama

Alabama's 5-3 record in the Southeastern Conference during the 2024 season was a tough start for Kalen DeBoer in his first year as coach. However, with a five-star QB like Keelon Russell in the mix, there's plenty of optimism for the future.

"He’s got a long way to go because I think that’s the way he looks at it. He’s excited about what this growth’s going to be even during this spring," DeBoer said on March 3, via AL.com.

DeBoer said the Crimson Tide starting QB for the 2025 season will need to be someone who can efficiently distribute the ball, lead the huddle and take charge of the team’s overall execution. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb also shared his perspective on Russell’s development.

"Even when things don't go right, and it will for a freshman quarterback, I think he's done an awesome job just kind of staying the course and be very steady," Grubb said on March 5, via On3.

Next season will bring clarity to the QB situation, but Russell appears to be a player DeBoer and his coaching staff are banking on for the long haul.

