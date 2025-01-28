  • home icon
  • "Everyone better be nervous": Fans react as UNC's Bill Belichick visits No. 1 2026 recruit Jared Curtis

By Viraj Mali
Modified Jan 28, 2025 11:50 GMT
Nashville Christian
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Bluecross Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga (Credits: IMAGN)

Bill Belichick, the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, was in Nashville, Tennessee to court the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2026, Jared Curtis. The five-star prospect has played host to multiple coaches from different programs throughout January. The former NFL head coach was the latest to visit the five-star athlete at his home.

Curtis is currently sitting on offers from top programs such as Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, USC and Texas A&M. On3' Hayes Fawcett shared the news of Belichick's visit to Nashville on Instagram and fans were quick to share their opinions about the visit.

North Carolina fans were especially thrilled about their head coach's visit to Curtis' home. They flocked to the comment section and shared their excitement about potentially watching Curtis play for the Tar Heels next year.

"Bill in the spot smiling too ….everyone better be nervous," one fan said.
"They said that Bill won’t recruit tho," another fan said.
"Bill making moves," one fan said.
Credits: @hayesfawcett3 Instagram
Belichick is making interesting moves since becoming the Tar Heels' head coach and acquiring Curtis might prove to be the cherry on the top once it's all said and done.

"I mean if you know your going to the league who is gonna teach you the league better then bill," one fan said.
"Bill bouta run cfb in a couple years," another fan said.
"They said he wouldn’t recruit and since he took over he’s probably been to more high schools recruiting than any other coach in the country," one fan said.
Credits: @hayesfawcett3 Instagram
Jared Curtis was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs but decommitted from the program in October.

Ohio State leads the race to sign Jared Curtis

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the current favorites to land the commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. The top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026 received an offer from the Buckeyes back in May 2023 and they have been consistent in their pursuit of the talented quarterback.

According to On3, Ohio State has a 50.3% chance of landing the talented quarterback, followed by Georgia. The Buckeyes have also made the athlete's final shortlist of six schools along with Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon.

Jared Curtis had a great junior year and was named the Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year in 2024. He finished the season with 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns and led the Eagles to a state title.

