"Everyone knows that they are a top-tier program": Elite CB praises Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame following family visit in South Bend

Three-star cornerback Trenton Gummer may be flying under the radar in the 2026 recruiting class, but Notre Dame is already making a strong impression. The Bishop Moore Catholic (Florida) standout visited South Bend in April with his parents on an unofficial trip and came away highly impressed.

Ad

"The energy was really good," Gummer told the Irish Sports Daily (May 1). "The campus was beautiful. Again, obviously that's not very football-related, but you're going there as a student too, so the campus was something that stood out to me. Obviously everyone knows that they are a top-tier program."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the lead-up to the visit, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound Gummer had mostly been in contact with Irish defensive analyst Jevaughn Codlin. During the visit, he also bonded with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and senior analyst Andy Buh.

In a separate interview with Irish Illustrated, Gummer raved about the culture and values he experienced in South Bend, saying:

"The emphasis on culture and faith felt both welcoming and familiar. This was also the case when visiting places on and off the campus, as the program and university are well-respected by the people of South Bend. The genuine brotherhood was obvious and was something that I gravitated towards."

Ad

Gummer posted a promising junior season in 2024: 41 total tackles (27 solo), 15 pass deflections, four interceptions, 136 return yards and two touchdowns.

Trenton Gummer praises Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman's leadership caliber

Like many highly regarded college coaches, Marcus Freeman is often praised by Notre Dame recruits for his player-focused coaching style. That same quality stood out to Gummer during his visit to South Bend.

Ad

"I love the leadership and the way that he communicated his vision for the program with his players," Gummer told Irish Illustrated. "His emphasis on The Golden Standard resonated with me as it shows his passion as a coach as well as his care for his players and staff."

Notre Dame hasn’t officially offered Gummer yet, but the coaching staff assured him it plans to check out his spring schedule. As of now, he holds offers from UMass, Western Michigan and Dartmouth, among others.

Regarding his college decision, Gummer mentioned that the latest he would likely wait is the start of his senior season. However, he doesn’t have a firm date in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More