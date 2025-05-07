"Everyone knows that they are a top-tier program": Elite CB praises Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame following family visit in South Bend

Three-star cornerback Trenton Gummer may be flying under the radar in the 2026 recruiting class, but Notre Dame is already making a strong impression. The Bishop Moore Catholic (Florida) standout visited South Bend in April with his parents on an unofficial trip and came away highly impressed.
"The energy was really good," Gummer told the Irish Sports Daily (May 1). "The campus was beautiful. Again, obviously that's not very football-related, but you're going there as a student too, so the campus was something that stood out to me. Obviously everyone knows that they are a top-tier program."
In the lead-up to the visit, the 5-foot-10, 171-pound Gummer had mostly been in contact with Irish defensive analyst Jevaughn Codlin. During the visit, he also bonded with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and senior analyst Andy Buh.
In a separate interview with Irish Illustrated, Gummer raved about the culture and values he experienced in South Bend, saying:
"The emphasis on culture and faith felt both welcoming and familiar. This was also the case when visiting places on and off the campus, as the program and university are well-respected by the people of South Bend. The genuine brotherhood was obvious and was something that I gravitated towards."
Gummer posted a promising junior season in 2024: 41 total tackles (27 solo), 15 pass deflections, four interceptions, 136 return yards and two touchdowns.
Trenton Gummer praises Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman's leadership caliber
Like many highly regarded college coaches, Marcus Freeman is often praised by Notre Dame recruits for his player-focused coaching style. That same quality stood out to Gummer during his visit to South Bend.
"I love the leadership and the way that he communicated his vision for the program with his players," Gummer told Irish Illustrated. "His emphasis on The Golden Standard resonated with me as it shows his passion as a coach as well as his care for his players and staff."
Notre Dame hasn’t officially offered Gummer yet, but the coaching staff assured him it plans to check out his spring schedule. As of now, he holds offers from UMass, Western Michigan and Dartmouth, among others.
Regarding his college decision, Gummer mentioned that the latest he would likely wait is the start of his senior season. However, he doesn’t have a firm date in mind.