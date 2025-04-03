"Everything is pretty much still structured": Four-star 2026 class CB shares his affinity towards Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama remains a top destination for four-star cornerback Caden Harris in the 2026 class. The standout from Haywood High School (Tennessee) has more than 30 offers in hand, but Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide stands out.

"Everything is pretty much still structured, and I like that about it," Harris told Touchdown Alabama. "I feel like they got a lot of unique guys that I can learn a lot from.”

Harris is the No. 16 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He showcases his skills at cornerback, wide receiver and as a return specialist.

Though many view Harris as a future cornerback, he is being recruited for both offense and defense. He shared his thoughts on his preferred positions, saying (via SI):

“I started out training for receiver when I was young, but then I shifted to corner. I love it at both positions. It is hard to choose. It’ll come down to where the schools see me or where they want to play me.”

Harris also made a strong impression as one of the standout performers at the Under Armour Nashville event on Sunday.

Caden Harris updates his relationship with Alabama coaching staff

Caden Harris has official visits set to Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Auburn and Notre Dame. Defensive back coach Maurice Linguist is recruiting him for the Crimson Tide, and On3 gives the school the best odds (27.4%) in his recruitment.

“That relationship is very good,” Harris told SI about the Crimson Tide. “I camped with them, since then it has been nothing but love and dealing with straightforward people there. I have a relationship with their defensive coordinator, their head coach, the position coaches and all the way down to the assistants. They have been on me hard; I have a lot of love for them.”

The next job for Harris is to successfully complete his official visits ahead of his commitment on July 4. If he commits to the Crimson Tide, he will be their third cornerback commit in the 2026 class, joining Jorden Edmonds and Zyan Gibson.

