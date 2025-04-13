“Everything on me is swollen”: Alijah Arenas’ mom Laura Govan gives morning update to fans in latest IG selfie

Laura Govan, mother of the USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas and former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, usually shares pictures of herself and her kids' basketball highlights and achievements.

This time, she shared a selfie on her Instagram story on Sunday morning, giving her fans an update and a motivational message.

Alijah Arenas’ mom, Laura Govan, gives a morning update to fans in a latest IG selfie (Image: lauramgovan)

"Wake Your A** Up let's Go! In the AM everything on me is swollen my lips my cheeks my hands ... Everything ...," Govan captioned the story.

The American TV personality has four kids: Alijah, Aloni, Hamiley and Izela Arenas. Her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, is turning heads as a middle school basketball player after his video of scoring against high school players went viral.

Her elder son, Alijah Arenas, is a five-star status recruit in the 2025 class and participated in the McDonald's All-American Game and had 11 points to help his team to a 105-92 victory over the East on April 2. Arenas will be heading to the USC Trojans, along with four-star recruits Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington, next season.

Laura Govan's elder daughter, Izela Arenas, finished her freshman season for the Louisville Cardinals. She averaged 4.2 points on 41.8% from the field and 38.5% from behind the three-point arc. She also grabbed 1.2 rebounds and dished out 0.9 assists per game.

Against the Clemson Tigers on Feb. 28, Izela Arenas recorded 14 points on 83.3% shooting, including 66.7% from the 3-point line. She also converted both free throws and had four rebounds in the game.

Her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, averaged a double-double in her first season at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, with 23.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.1 apg. in 25 games.

Laura Govan shares heartfelt message for mothers

American TV personality Laura Govan shared a message for mothers across the world on her Instagram.

"Real M O M S**t ...," Govan captioned her story with red hearts as she tagged all her kids.

Laura Govan shares a heartfelt message for mothers (Image: IG/ lauramgovan)

A user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded her story:

"Gil's ex has a sweet message for all the moms across the world! Her kids are great examples of her parenting. All of them A-grade hoopers!!" he captioned the post.

Govan is often seen attending her kids' basketball games. However, with all of them playing in different states, Govan travels a lot. She spoke about the mothers and commended them in her video:

"So, let me explain. Just because I want you, for all the moms, who support moms, the real moms anyway. But this sh*t ain't no joke. You all have no idea the running around it takes and some of the things we do just to make sure that your kids are straight," said Laura Govan.

Laura Govan also went to Alijah Arenas' McDonald's All-American Game.

