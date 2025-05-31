Ex-Alabama icon Minkah Fitzpatrick's brother includes Kirby Smart's Georgia in his top 5 schools

Georgia has yet to land a cornerback commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, but momentum is building around four-star prospect Justice Fitzpatrick. The Bulldogs have made his list of top five schools, joining Ohio State, Miami, Florida and Texas.

“Fitzpatrick has always had a keen eye on Georgia,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong wrote earlier this week. “The pedigree as a program, the level of play and coaching the defensive backs get excites him regarding his own potential.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect is known for his sharp instincts and ability to quickly read plays. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions, playing a key role in St. Thomas Aquinas’ run to a Florida 5A state championship.

Fitzpatrick is the No. 7 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a standout sprinter, with a personal best of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of Minkah Fitzpatrick, a two-time All-American at Alabama. Minkah set several school records, including most career interceptions returned for touchdowns (four) and most interceptions in a single game (three).

Justice Fitzpatrick will officially visit Georgia this weekend

Georgia will have an opportunity to host Justice Fitzpatrick for an official visit this weekend. Following that, Fitzpatrick is scheduled to visit Miami on June 5, Florida on June 7, Texas on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20.

In an April interview with On3, Fitzpatrick spoke about his official visits:

"I feel like they all do a really good job reaching out. I don’t think there’s one that (recruits harder) than others because they all do a good job reaching out and trying to build a connection. I think they’re all on an even playing field right now before the OVs.”

When asked what he’s looking for, Fitzpatrick responded:

“Just genuine interest — showing things that really match what I’m looking for, like the community, coaching staff, and the environment around the program.”

As of now, Miami holds the initial edge in his recruitment with On3 giving the Hurricanes an 83.5% chance of securing his commitment. The Hurricanes' appeal seems strong with the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

However, Georgia also has a five-star commit in quarterback Jared Curtis. The Bulldogs can leverage this potential during Fitzpatrick's trip. They are also gaining ground with local four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer from Duluth High School.

