Ex-Virginia Tech four-star QB commits to James Franklin's Penn State in the Class of 2026

Four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone stayed home by committing to Penn State's 2026 class on Saturday. The Nazareth High School (Pennsylvania) standout chose James Franklin's program over schools like Iowa, Virginia Tech, Utah, Syracuse and West Virginia.
"Blessed to be staying home #Committed #WeAre @coachjfranklin," Falzone tweeted.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Falzone is listed as an athlete by On3, although he is expected to play QB in college. As a junior in the 2024 season, he threw for 2,135 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 697 yards and eight TDs on 78 carries.
“He’s (Falzone) without a doubt the best athlete I’ve ever worked with,” QB trainer Brad Maendler said on Saturday, via On3. “What he can do running and jumping is very impressive. My arm isn’t what it used to be, but when we play catch, he one hands my passes all the time. It’s like he’s wearing a catcher’s mitt."
Falzone is the No. 21 QB in the 2026 class and the No. 10 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to Rivals. He’s also a track athlete and ran a sub-11-second 100-meter dash.
James Franklin's call changed Peyton Falzone's recruiting momentum with Penn State
After a camp performance in June, Penn State extended an offer to Peyton Falzone, but his recruitment took a turn when he committed to Virginia Tech later that summer. However, in November, he reopened his recruitment and visited the Nittany Lions during spring practice in March.
On April 5, Falzone took an official visit to Iowa but a phone call from James Franklin changed some of his plans. Instead, he visited Happy Valley and ultimately committed during that trip.
One of the key factors in his decision was the Nittany Lions' track record of developing QBs.
"I definitely think there is a fit there because they use a quarterback who has a big arm and can push the ball down the field," Falzone said on Saaturday, via Lions247. "I think something that Drew (Allar) did that was phenomenal was he used his legs a ton. He is scrambling and getting first downs when you need them."
With Falzone's commitment, Penn State holds 10 commitments in the 2026 class, ranking No. 9 in the nation. He joins Troy Huhn as the second QB in the class.