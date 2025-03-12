"Excited to watch you play at Iowa": Hoops fans react to Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal's social media post as she concludes high school career 

Addie Deal, the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) and the Iowa signee, will be looking forward to joining the Hawkeyes. Especially now, after playing the last game of her high school career.

Deal, who led her school, Mater Dei, to a 29-4 overall and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League, took to Instagram to share some pictures in the Mater Dei jersey, showcasing a picture where she was given her McDonald's All-American Game jersey:

"done Deal... onto the next 🤘," she captioned her post.

Iowa fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, eager for her to play for the Hawkeyes:

Hoops fans react to Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal's social media post as she concludes high school career (image: IG/ Addison Deal)

"what a talent! so excited to watch you play at Iowa and can't wait soon enough. the Caitlin Clark x Addison deal linkup will be tuff," a fan said.

"Does this mean you're finally a Hawk?!? Let's Go!!! It's Great To Be A Hawkeye!!! Bittersweet, too???" another fan said.

"Congrats Addie on such a successful and amazing HS career! Looking forward to following you at Iowa. Continue to shine your light and talent to the glory of God in your next chapter 🎉🙏🏻🏀💕!!" one fan said.

Other fans congratulated Addison Deal on her tremendous high school career:

"So proud of you! What a journey.. and you’re just getting started! Congratulations on an amazing HS career! 🫶🏽" a fan said.

"Congratulations onna Amazing Highschool Career Twin 🔥🦇," another fan said.

"Legendary high school career," one fan said.

Addie Deal talks about choosing Iowa

Addie Deal, the No. 2 player in California, received 10 offers, according to On3. These were from Baylor, Ohio State, Stanford, Arizona, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, TCU and Iowa.

However, Addie Deal chose to sign for the Hawkeyes on Mar. 12 and spoke to On3 about her decision:

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture, style of play, phenomenal coaching staff, conference, and competitive level Iowa has been playing at. I'm so blessed and excited to get started and be in Iowa City! Go Hawks!"

Deal will be accompanied by Layla Hays at the Hawkeyes next season.

