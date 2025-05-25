EYBL Ja 2s take center stage as Team Takeover cruises to 34-Point win in Session 3 opener

The Nike EYBL Session 3 is taking place in Kansas City from May 23 to 26. Kicking things off on Friday, AAU powerhouse Team Takeover made a statement with a dominant 78-44 win over Boo Williams.

Beyond the scoreboard, one thing that stood out was the team’s choice of footwear as every player on Team Takeover hit the court wearing the EYBL Ja 2s.

Slam HS highlighted it in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing photos of Team Takeover players rocking the Ja 2s on the court.

The Ja 2s are a special edition of NBA star Ja Morant’s signature sneakers. Nike teamed up with the Elite Youth Basketball League to create the EYBL version of the Ja 2, featuring the EYBL logo.

The shoes have a pale yellow upper and a bright blue color outsole. On one side of the shoe, a pale blue Nike Swoosh with shiny metallic details sits on a colored side panel that also comes with sleek metallic details.

On the other side of the shoe is also a black side panel, which carries a blue-colored Nike logo. Meanwhile, the EYBL logo sits on the tongue of the shoe, the foam-padded part beneath the laces.

The EYBL Ja 2s haven’t been released and there’s no official launch date yet. For now, the sneakers are exclusive to players participating in the Nike EYBL circuit.

This is not the first time the Ja Morant sneaker line was featured in the EYBL games, as the Ja 1s were also introduced in 2023. Other top NBA stars like Kevin Durant, who has his own AAU team, have also had his sneaker line the KD 18s featured in the EYBL this year.

Previewing Team Takeover’s Schedule at the Nike EYBL Session III

Team Takeover’s opening game against Boo Williams was a one-sided contest as they dominated all four quarters on their way to a convincing win. Jordan Smith Jr led the team with 22 points alongside six rebounds and two assists.

Other top performers include Parker Robinson with 20 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, and Prince-Alexander Moody with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Their next game is against Team Herro on Saturday, after which they will face Vegas Elite on Sunday. They will conclude the session on Monday against PSA Cardinals.

