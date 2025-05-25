  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • EYBL Ja 2s take center stage as Team Takeover cruises to 34-Point win in Session 3 opener

EYBL Ja 2s take center stage as Team Takeover cruises to 34-Point win in Session 3 opener

By Inioluwa
Modified May 25, 2025 02:07 GMT
Team Takeover players at the Nike EYBL. (Image via Instagram @dave24mbuyamba)
Team Takeover players at the Nike EYBL. (Image via Instagram @dave24mbuyamba)

The Nike EYBL Session 3 is taking place in Kansas City from May 23 to 26. Kicking things off on Friday, AAU powerhouse Team Takeover made a statement with a dominant 78-44 win over Boo Williams.

Ad

Beyond the scoreboard, one thing that stood out was the team’s choice of footwear as every player on Team Takeover hit the court wearing the EYBL Ja 2s.

Slam HS highlighted it in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing photos of Team Takeover players rocking the Ja 2s on the court.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Ja 2s are a special edition of NBA star Ja Morant’s signature sneakers. Nike teamed up with the Elite Youth Basketball League to create the EYBL version of the Ja 2, featuring the EYBL logo.

The shoes have a pale yellow upper and a bright blue color outsole. On one side of the shoe, a pale blue Nike Swoosh with shiny metallic details sits on a colored side panel that also comes with sleek metallic details.

Ad

On the other side of the shoe is also a black side panel, which carries a blue-colored Nike logo. Meanwhile, the EYBL logo sits on the tongue of the shoe, the foam-padded part beneath the laces.

The EYBL Ja 2s haven’t been released and there’s no official launch date yet. For now, the sneakers are exclusive to players participating in the Nike EYBL circuit.

This is not the first time the Ja Morant sneaker line was featured in the EYBL games, as the Ja 1s were also introduced in 2023. Other top NBA stars like Kevin Durant, who has his own AAU team, have also had his sneaker line the KD 18s featured in the EYBL this year.

Ad

Previewing Team Takeover’s Schedule at the Nike EYBL Session III

Team Takeover’s opening game against Boo Williams was a one-sided contest as they dominated all four quarters on their way to a convincing win. Jordan Smith Jr led the team with 22 points alongside six rebounds and two assists.

Other top performers include Parker Robinson with 20 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, and Prince-Alexander Moody with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Their next game is against Team Herro on Saturday, after which they will face Vegas Elite on Sunday. They will conclude the session on Monday against PSA Cardinals.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications