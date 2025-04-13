"F**K! Nike paying for another one?" Fans react as nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell schedules Oregon trip

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is closing in on a commitment, with Ohio State, Missouri, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Miami as his top contenders. On Friday, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class mentioned that he is nearly ready to make his decision and feels he has all the necessary information.

However, Cantwell has scheduled another visit to Oregon and will head to Eugene next weekend for an official trip.

This visit could be Cantwell's last before he announces his commitment, which has sparked frustration among fans of the other finalist schools, and some blamed the Ducks' use of NIL deals to shift his focus.

"Well FU@K! Nike paying for another one? Or does he want to win? GO MF DAWGS," a fan wrote.

"Kids just out for whoever pays him the most," another fan wrote.

"Oregon going to forever be ass they just pay for players they don’t even scout for real," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Oregon fans are hyped, and Dan Lanning and his staff have already secured Kendre Harrison, the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class, along with seven other top-tier recruits. Adding Cantwell would further elevate their offensive firepower.

"Oregon fasho🦆🦆🦆 lets get itt," one fan tweeted.

"He will be a duck when the dust settles," a fan wrote.

"Green and yellow will look good on the young man!" one fan said.

Lanning’s team is also in the mix for elite offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 2 overall) and is trending for the No. 1 quarterback in the class, Jared Curtis, who has the Ducks in his top two.

Jackson Cantwell opens up about his upcoming Oregon trip

Jackson Cantwell told On3 that he plans to visit Oregon for an official visit from April 19-21, although April 25-27 is also a possibility.

“It’s an opportunity to check out Eugene one more time and to make sure Oregon is what I last remember it as,” Cantwell said on Saturday. “Also I haven’t seen a spring practice up there yet and seen a few other minor details, so it would be good to do so. Great culture, great head coach, and they win and develop my position."

Besides being the No. 1 overall prospect in his class, Cantwell is also a standout in track and field. Last week, he launched a national-leading shot put throw of 73 feet, 6.25 inches (22.41 meters), surpassing his previous season best of 61 feet, 2.5 inches (18.67 meters), set on Monday.

With each throw, Cantwell edges closer to the national outdoor high school record of 81 feet, 3.5 inches, set by Michael Carter in 1979.

