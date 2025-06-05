"F**k is wrong with him" "Bag chaser": Fans react as former five-star Oregon commit plans visit to Dan Lanning's program after recent decommitment

Oregon witnessed the biggest blow in the 2026 class when five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley decommitted from the school last week. However, Wesley might be considering Dan Lanning's program again in his recruitment.

On Wednesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Wesley is set to take an official visit to the Ducks this weekend.

The Sierra Canyon (California) standout initially committed to the Ducks on May 10 after several unofficial visits, and Lanning even jumped in the pool with him to celebrate the recruitment victory. But just 17 days later, Wesley withdrew his commitment.

Less than a week after that decision, news of his return visit to Eugene has earned him criticism from fans.

"f**k is wrong with him lmao," a person wrote.

"Let him walk. Not worth the drama," a netizen wrote.

"This is theatre," one added.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Wesley recorded 44 total tackles (16 tackles for loss), nine sacks, eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. He was originally a 2027 class recruit but reclassified to 2026 and will now play his senior season this fall.

With NIL deals now playing a major role in college football recruiting, several fans are speculating that financial opportunities may influence Wesley's shifting decisions.

"Bag chaser," a netizen wrote.

"That fish bowl turned into a fish tank, now they him they came up with more NIL money for him reconsidered his options. How you going to commit without an official visit," a fan wrote.

"I wouldn’t want this type of recruit on my team (dude is clearly after the highest Offer)," one added.

The 247Sports Composite ranking has Wesley as the No. 14 player in the nation, No. 2 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player in California. He has official visits lined up with Texas on June 20 and Ohio State on Aug. 30.

Oregon will also host two more five-star prospects this weekend

Besides Richard Wesley, Oregon will host two more five-star 2026 class prospects this weekend: linebacker Tyler Atkinson and cornerback Brandon Arrington.

Atkinson will be making his first trip back to Eugene since March, when he made an unofficial visit for spring football. Clemson is the only other program that has locked in an official visit with him so far.

As for Arrington, he originally planned to visit Oregon on June 20 but has rescheduled his official visit for this weekend. He is also set to visit Alabama on June 13, USC on June 17 and Texas A&M on June 20.

