Fans react as AJ Dybantsa teases major announcement: "Let me guess...first Rolls Royce in student parking lot"

AJ Dybantsa will play for the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 small forward is the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, according to ESPN and the On3 Industry Rankings. After playing at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, Dybantsa officially concluded his high school basketball career.

He shared a cryptic message on his official X account, teasing a major announcement.

"Launching something big tomorrow…," Dybantsa tweeted on Sunday.

Hoops fans were excited about it and shared their opinions in the comments section.

"Let me guess...first Rolls Royce in student parking lot. 🤣," one commented.

"LoL!! Nah what could it even possibly be. Im sure its another NIL deal which is gonna make this kid another milli or so, just cant figure out which brand it will be this time around," another said.

More joined in and shared their opinions.

Fans react as AJ Dybantsa teases major announcement (Image: X/AJZ_Dybantsa)

"Are you going to announce that you’re taking your talents to Auburn," a fan commented.

"You going on one of those Mormon missions bro?" one fan wrote.

"Transferring to the friars wow," a fan tweeted.

"Introducing your own Tequila brand?" another fan commented.

"Congratulations on the endorsement deal. Just hope it’s not an MLM, stay clear of those. They’ll find a way to get all that NIL money back to them," one fan said.

While Dybantsa missed the Iverson Classic on May 2 in Hampton, Virginia, due to BYU's enrollment date, he was part of Team West, which won the McDonald's All-American Game 105-92 on April 2. He also played for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12, winning 124-114 over Team World.

"My dad told me to throw them in," AJ Dybantsa on choosing his final college list

AJ Dybantsa appeared on BYU Sports Nation on Sunday to talk about his recruitment process. The forward revealed that BYU did not make his top list, and it was his father who asked him to include the program.

"When I was like, making my top list, BYU did not make my list," Dybantsa said. "My dad was like, 'Yo, just throw them in there, trust me, throw BYU in there.'

"I was like, 'All right, I'm in,' no, I listen to my dad. And then I came on the visit, and I was like, 'Yeah, my fault, man, my fault, I gotta come here.'"

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress witht he Cougars next season.

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More