Legendary NBA player Carlos Boozer's twin sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer are set to join the Blue Devils next year. They continue to display some impressive performances for Columbus High School this season. The twins were unguardable in the school's dominant 91-35 win against the Coral Park Rams on Wednesday.

Basketball page Overtime took to Instagram to post some highlights of the twins as they dominated the paint with impressive footwork and worked hard on the defensive end, clearing the board:

Two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer reacted to the post to show his support for his sons:

Father Carlos Boozer reacts as twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer ball out on their senior night

"❤️❤️," he commented.

The twins secured a multi-year deal with a collectible card company Tradinf Leaf Cards on Wednesday.

Cameron Boozer is second in the high school basketball NIL rankings with a NIL valuation of $1.6 million (according to On3). He also ranks 40th in the NIL 100 rankings. While speaking with 247Sports, the forward talked about the deal:

"It's a blessing to be able to have an opportunity like this," Cameron Boozer said.

"You know, it's something that a lot of people dream of..."To be able to see yourself on a card is just an amazing feeling. It's a blessing. And we grew up collecting our dad's cards too."

His twin brother Cayden Boozer also shared his thoughts about the deal:

"It's a surreal feeling," Cayden Boozer said. "Just being aligned with athletes like Steph Curry, Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Patrick Mahomes, (Lionel) Messi, some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports.

"So, just being able to have a card and being in talks with those types of guys, it's just something you can't really explain. But it's such a surreal feeling, and I'm very blessed to be in the position that we're in."

Why did Cameron Boozer choose Duke?

With plenty of offers for the Boozer twins from colleges including Florida, Miami, Kentucky and more, the twins committed to their father's alma mater on Oct. 11. Cameron Boozer spoke to On3 about rejecting other colleges for Duke:

“There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer," he said.

"But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us.”

The twins will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia at Jon Scheyer's team next season.

