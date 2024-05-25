"Felt really good": 2026 4-star recruit Ayden Pouncey expresses excitement following offer from Kirby Smart's Georgia

Ayden Pouncey has already received over 20 offers from top-tier programs, despite being only a sophomore. The 2026 four-star safety from Winter Park, Florida, received an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs on May 9, 2024.

Among the schools vying for Pouncey’s commitment are Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. However, the offer from Georgia quickly captured his attention.

“It felt really good to know probably the best team in the country wants me,” Pouncey said (via on3). “They’re definitely one of the top schools (for me).”

The journey to this offer began when Ayden Pouncey attended a spring scrimmage in Georgia. The Bulldogs' coaching staff, including head coach Kirby Smart and defensive backs coach Donte Williams, was impressed by the safety's potential. Their evaluation of his film and subsequent communication led to the offer.

Coach Williams left a strong impression on the young recruit.

“He’s gonna coach you hard and make you perfect what you’re doing, and he’s gonna keep it real with you. He’ll tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear.”

Georgia's reputation for mighty defense was highly regarded by Pouncey.

“They are known for winning, and their defense is what stands out is, as well as how they can develop DBs. It’s just different how they play, how hard they play, and are coached. It just shows why they win.”

The Bulldogs were the only FBS team to finish the 2023 season ranked in the top five for both scoring offense and scoring defense. Their safety room for the 2024 season is also fully loaded with promising stars like Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas.

Georgia invited Pouncey back for a summer visit, which he has scheduled for June 21.

Ayden Pouncey was also high on the FSU offer

Ayden Pouncey's offer from Florida State University came directly from coach Mike Norvell himself. He expressed his excitement, stating that the offer meant a great deal to him after eagerly awaiting it.

"It's big time," Pouncey said (via Rivals.com). "I've been waiting on this one for a while and it means a lot that coach Norvell offered me personally."

Pouncey particularly appreciated Coach Norvell's genuine approach and respect towards everyone following his visit to FSU.

"Just how Coach Norvell talks to everybody, how he respects everyone, how he's telling me how they recruit. He's just real. You can tell that he is genuine in how he's talking to people."

The four-star player also disclosed his budding relationship with FSU defensive backs coach, Patrick Surtain.

The On3 Industry Rating ranked Pouncey the nation’s No. 121 overall prospect for the Class of 2026. He also holds the distinction of being the No. 184 national player and No. 30 in Florida, according to 247 Sports.

Ayden Pouncey tallied 700 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns in his sophomore year. As a freshman in 2022, he recorded 13 tackles and an interception at Winter Park.