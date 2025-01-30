Five-star 2026 class IOL Lamar Brown sees himself as Tulane’s ‘Travis Hunter in the trenches’

Five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown takes pride in dominating opponents by relentlessly overpowering defenders and moving on to the next target. His aggressive playing style has made him a top priority for several college programs in the 2026 class, including Tulane.

The nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman visited the school with several teammates this week and spent time with coach Jon Sumrall, who already has a clear vision for his potential role with the Green Wave.

"They talked about me being the Travis Hunter there in the trenches," Brown told Rivals. "That's something I would love to do if I have the chance to do it."

Two-way players are unique in college football, and that is why Hunter’s caliber at both wide receiver and cornerback helped him secure the Heisman Trophy in the 2024 season. Brown is officially listed as an offensive lineman, but he is equally dominant on the defensive side of the ball. Despite his versatility, he envisions playing offensive line at the collegiate level.

While it remains uncertain if Lamar Brown will ultimately choose Tulane, he left the visit highly impressed with Sumrall and his coaching staff.

"Coach Sumrall and his staff are just different from others," Brown said. "The standard they preach at Tulane is something I've never heard of from other schools."

Tulane has yet to secure a commitment in its 2026 class. However, the Green Wave are trending for multiple offensive prospects like offensive tackle Marcus Ferrer and wide receiver Roderick Tezeno.

Lamar Brown's recruiting update

Lamar Brown has amassed nearly 30 scholarship offers and has narrowed his choices to the top six of Texas A&M, Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, LSU and UCF.

At this time, Brown has not set a commitment date or established a timeline for his decision. No 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have been made regarding his recruitment, but On3 currently views LSU as the frontrunner, giving the in-state program a 98.3% chance of landing his commitment.

During his junior season at University Lab, Lamar Brown played more than 120 snaps without surrendering a single sack or pressure. He is the top player in Louisiana and also ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the country, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

