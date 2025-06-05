Five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys subtly gives decommitment hint with the latest social media activity

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has been committed to LSU since March, but his recruitment remains intense. On Wednesday, things took a turn when he signed an endorsement deal with Adidas and shortly after, he quietly removed all LSU-related content from his social media profiles.
Keys hasn’t deleted his public LSU commitment post, but rumors of a possible decommitment or flip has started circulating.
Just hours before Keys' controversial activity, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that Keys still holds LSU in high regard, even while exploring other schools.
"He's just interested in still hearing out his recruitment rather than he's like zeroed into a particular school," Wiltfong said. "If you're asking me right now if he's gonna stick or flip I'd have him in the stick camp. LSU was the place he always wanted to go."
Meanwhile, On3’s Chad Simmons reported that schools like Miami, Alabama and Tennessee are actively pursuing Keys. The Hurricanes are viewed as the favorite, especially given that Adidas (which just signed him) is the official sponsor of Miami Athletics. This deal also came shortly after Keys' official visit to Mario Cristobal's program last weekend.
If Keys flips from LSU, the Tigers’ 2026 wide receiver class will be left with four-star recruits Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby. If he stays with LSU, NCAA rules will prevent him from wearing Adidas gear during games, as LSU is a Nike-sponsored school. However, he can still represent Adidas off the field.
Tristen Keys has upcoming official visits scheduled with Texas A&M (June 6), Tennessee (June 13) and Alabama (June 17).
Tristen Keys reveals Tennessee's heavy push to secure his commitment
Tennessee is just a week away from hosting Tristen Keys, and the Vols are already strongly in the race. Keys told On3 this week that Josh Heupel's program is recruiting him the hardest right now.
"They are on me every day," Keys said. "Coach (Kelsey) Pope and Coach (Josh) Heupel are cool guys. Faizon Brandon is my boy too. Coach Pope is one of my favorite coaches and they have been on me hard for a long time.”
As a junior in the 2024 season, Tristen Keys recorded 58 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class.