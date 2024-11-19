Five-star Ohio State CB commit Na’eem Offord's latest social media activity sparks flip rumor

Five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since February. However, as the early signing period approaches, rumors are swirling about whether he will remain loyal to Ohio State or flip to another program.

On Monday, On3 recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett stirred the conversation with a post on X, speculating whether Offord will stick with Ohio State or flip to Oregon or Auburn. Offord retweeted the post with a cryptic eye emoji.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Oregon commit and five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore joined the conversation, commenting with duck emojis.

Expand Tweet

Oregon is undefeated this season at 11-0, and Na’eem Offord also saw the Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 on Oct. 12, alongside Oregon commits five-star safety Trey McNutt and four-star cornerback Dorian Brew. The Ducks had been trending to flip him since the visit.

"Talking to the family, it seemed like Ohio State was still in pole position," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "But as this recruitment comes down the home stretch, Oregon is certainly heavy-handed in this recruitment. He’s been out there a couple of times, and Dan Lanning is maybe their favorite coach of the entire process."

Auburn also remains in the mix despite a lackluster 4-6 record this season. Offord was present for the Tigers’ 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt on Nov. 2 and told On3’s Cole Pinkston that Auburn’s struggles have not deterred his interest. He praised the team’s defensive effort, which indicates the program still holds appeal for him.

Na’eem Offord heaps praise on his caliber

Na’eem Offord's Parker High School secured a 28-7 win over Mountain Brook in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, and he played his part with three touchdowns.

“My performance tonight should let everyone know that I am the best player in the state, if not the nation,” Offord told AL. “Of course, I could not be in the position that I am in without my teammates.”

Offord’s confidence is backed by his rankings, as ESPN lists him as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 1 recruit in Alabama. He is also the No. 4 prospect in the nation.

Parker coach Frank Warren praised Offord’s impact on the game, saying:

“He is a tremendous athlete. He gives us a lift when we place him in the game. And he wanted the football.”

If Na’eem Offord stays true to his Ohio State commitment, he will join the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which also includes five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place