Five-star Ohio State WR commit caught in Dan Lanning's recruitment web for Oregon in the Class of 2026

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of late NFL star Chris Henry, has been committed to Ohio State's 2026 class since July 2023. However, the Mater Dei (California) standout continues to draw interest from West Coast programs, including Oregon, which is set to host him for a visit on June 13.

Before his trip to Eugene, Henry will visit Miami on May 30 and USC on June 6, followed by a return visit to Ohio State on June 20.

Henry previously attended Oregon's 39-18 victory over Maryland on Nov. 9, where he strengthened his connections with Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.

"What keeps taking me back to Oregon is how close I am with the coaches and how they are doing something special there," Henry told On3 following the trip.

Chris Henry is the No. 6 prospect in the nation, the No. 1 recruit in California and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. For Oregon and all other schools in contention, flipping him from the Buckeyes will be one of the biggest recruiting wins in the cycle.

Can other schools flip Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State?

Ohio State is fresh off the championship title in the 2024 season, which gives it all the momentum with committed players like Chris Henry. However, in today’s NIL-driven college football landscape, verbal commitments often hold little weight, as elite prospects are frequently targeted with lucrative deals from other programs.

Five-star talents like Henry are prime candidates for aggressive NIL pitches, and On3’s EJ Holland speculated that Michigan could attempt to lure Henry away, similar to how it flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU.

However, Henry quickly shut down the rumors by posting a picture with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who is leading his recruitment for the Buckeyes.

Henry also voiced strong support for Hartline’s promotion to offensive coordinator, saying via On3:

“I love this move. Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, & now with him as OC I know he's going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

Ohio State’s 2025 wide receiver room is shaping up to be elite, featuring five-star talents like Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter. This mirrors its 2021 group, which included stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr.

With Henry set to join next year, the Buckeyes are cementing their status as "Wide Receiver U." For now, the Buckeyes hold the edge in Henry’s recruitment but must maintain their momentum to keep his commitment strong.

