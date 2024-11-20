Five-star Oklahoma OT commit Michael Fasusi sparks flip rumor with two scheduled visits to other schools

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi has been committed to Oklahoma since Aug. 21. However, his pledge might not be as firm as Sooners fans hoped, as he is scheduled to visit Texas this weekend for its game against Kentucky. Fasusi will also visit Texas A&M at the end of this month.

After hearing about Fasusi's upcoming trips, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has made his stance on commitments crystal clear.

“You’re not committed if you’re visiting other places," Venables said.

Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh traveled to Lewisville, Texas, on Nov. 1 to watch Fasusi and reaffirm their commitment to landing the prized lineman. However, the Sooners' current struggles, marked by a disappointing 1-5 record in the SEC, may give Fasusi second thoughts about his future in Norman.

Fasusi had originally planned to attend Oklahoma’s marquee matchup against Alabama this Saturday. Instead, he will be in Austin, where No. 3-ranked Texas (5-1 in SEC play) is riding high. Longhorns offensive line coach Kyle Flood has been a consistent presence in Fasusi’s recruitment, and the program’s strong season could tip the scales.

Fasusi expressed admiration for the school in July, saying (via On3):

“The culture at Texas has always stood out. The next thing for me with Texas is all of the resources there and around Austin. They have a lot of great opportunities.”

Texas A&M is also in the race and can pose a serious threat to the Longhorns in potentially flipping Fasusi. He is set to make a visit to College Station for the Aggies' game against Texas on Nov. 30.

Michael Fasusi reveals the criteria to flip his commitment

With National Signing Day for the Class of 2025 just weeks away on Dec. 3, Michael Fasusi reassured his Oklahoma commitment to an OU insider last week, saying:

“It’s Sooner for life, man."

However, Fasusi acknowledged the possibility of a flip under specific circumstances.

“It would have to take not just flipping me but also flipping my family,” Fasusi told On3 earlier this month. "Because I made this decision based on what I’m feeling and what they’re feeling. If I’m feeling good and my family is feeling good about it, it is what it is."

Oklahoma fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell in the middle of this lackluster season. The program also saw decommitments of multiple prospects in the cycle, including defensive lineman Floyd Boucard, wide receiver Jaden Nickens and defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore. If Michael Fasusi flips, it will be one of the biggest blows for Sooners fans.

