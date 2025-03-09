Five-star Oregon OT commit sparks flip rumor with a scheduled visit to Lincoln Riley's USC

Five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene has been committed to Oregon's 2026 class since Aug. 12. Despite his commitment to the Ducks, the Mater Dei High School (California) standout remains interested in USC and is scheduled to take an official visit to the Trojans on June 20.

Greene is a five-star player on the 247Sports Composite ranking and is the second-highest-ranked committed player in Oregon behind five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.

It speaks volumes about Greene's weight in the room, but he has not completely shut down his recruitment, allowing other schools to pursue him. Besides USC, Steve Sarkisian's Texas is also trying to flip him from the Ducks.

Before his USC visit, Greene will return to Oregon from June 6-8, and will travel to Austin for an official visit to Texas from June 13-15.

Greene was initially recruited by former USC offensive coordinator Josh Henson, who now holds the same position at Purdue. However, he has developed a strong relationship with USC general manager Chad Bowden.

“I talked to him a little bit, he’s a great guy and I loved our phone call," Bowden said on Thursday, via On3. "He said he loves USC and it’s the best place he’s been. Coach Bowden also told me they’re really dialing down on the ’26 class in California. He said it’s the best California class he’s seen in a long time. So, they’re really dialing down on trying to get local kids to go to their school.”

Greene is the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential flip to USC will give the Trojans their first offensive tackle in the 2026 class.

USC is battling with Oregon for another Mater Dei prospect

USC and Oregon are in a tight race for the No. 1 spot in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Trojans have the No. 2 class with 11 commitments, most of whom are four-star prospects.

Three of California’s top five recruits are from Mater Dei: wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., tight end Mark Bowman and athlete Kodi Greene. Henry is committed to Ohio State and is unlikely to change his pledge, while Greene's upcoming visit will help him decide between USC and Oregon.

Meanwhile, the Trojans and Ducks are strong contenders for Bowman. On3 projects USC with a 26.8% chance of landing him, while Oregon follows closely at 23.4%. He is the No. 2 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in California, according to Rivals.

