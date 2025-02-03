Five-star QB signee Bryce Underwood brings Josh Allen and Cam Newton comparisons to Michigan

Michigan wrapped up the 2024 season with an 8-5 record but finished on a high note with victories over Ohio State and Alabama. The outlook for the Wolverines in the upcoming season appears even more promising with the arrival of five-star quarterback signee Bryce Underwood, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class.

Underwood continues to impress both coaches and scouts with his exceptional skill set, and On3’s director of scouting, Charles Power, is among those taking notice.

"The combination of size, arm talent, and athleticism is reminiscent of players like Josh Allen and Cam Newton," Power wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bryce Underwood made history as the first recruit to receive a perfect 100 rating from On3. Having a true freshman quarterback who was ranked No. 1 in the nation the previous year speaks volumes about the potential he brings to Michigan.

Four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson, a key Michigan target in the 2026 class, spent time with Underwood during his visit to Ann Arbor and saw similarities between Underwood and Allen like Power.

"I watched his tape after they got him," Johnson told 247Sports. "His arm is very strong. He kind of reminds me of Josh Allen."

Bryce Underwood is the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan. Rivals is the only major recruiting service that does not have the Michigan star at No. 1, but 247Sports, On3 and ESPN all rank him as the best player in the nation for the 2025 cycle.

Analyst gives Bryce Underwood an upvote as the QB1 for Michigan

Michigan invested heavily in Bryce Underwood, reportedly committing $13 million, which is more than the combined salaries of Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly ($6 million) and Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles ($3.1 million). This proves how much Sherrone Moore and his staff prioritized securing him.

Following Underwood's addition, Michigan also brought in former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene as a potential starter. However, according to On3’s J.D. PicKell, Underwood has the ability to make an immediate impact.

"No disrespect to Mikey Keene at all," PicKell said. "But like, if you were able to maintain those Michigan traits of we're going to punch you in the face and smile doing it, OK, that's one thing. But then you pair that with a real electric player at quarterback who can push the ball downfield, make you miss in space, take off and run, and launch it over your head.

"Like, if there's a vertical presence to Michigan's offense as well, it's kind of what they had working for during the national title year, right? I'm not shying away from saying Michigan could be a playoff team if Bryce Underwood is who I believe he's going to be."

Regardless of who starts for Michigan in 2025, Bryce Underwood's role will be critical in revitalizing Michigan’s passing game, which ranked 131st out of 134 programs in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback