Five-star QB signee Deuce Knight has a perfect reaction to Auburn's recruiting move for four-star 2026 class safety

Four-star safety Tylan Wilson is a top target for schools looking to secure early commitments. Auburn's safeties coach, TJ Rushing, extended an offer to the Pascagoula High School (Mississippi) standout on Sunday for the Tigers' 2026 class.

"After a great talk with @TJRushing20 I am extremely Blessed to receive my 23rd D1 offer from Auburn University," Wilson posted on X.

Wilson’s post quickly gained attention, including from Auburn’s five-star 2025 quarterback commit, Deuce Knight, who responded with a smirking emoji in a retweet.

Knight’s reaction highlights the growing interest in Wilson’s recruitment. Ole Miss was the first to offer him last March, and since then, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida State and Clemson have joined the race before Auburn entered the mix.

Wilson is the No. 7 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 16 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His long, athletic frame and positional versatility make him a valuable defensive back prospect. If Auburn can secure his commitment, he would be a key addition to its 2026 recruiting class, which already includes three-star safety Wayne Henry.

Besides football, Wilson proved his athleticism on the basketball court Sunday, helping Pascagoula defeat Terry 59-37 and advance to the MHSAA semifinals.

Analyst sheds light on Deuce Knight's potential as Auburn QB1

Auburn successfully flipped Deuce Knight from Notre Dame with a strong recruiting push. The five-star prospect has tremendous potential and was ranked among the top 30 incoming freshmen in the nation by On3 earlier this month.

Knight enters college football with sky-high expectations, but he isn’t projected to start in 2025, as Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold is now in Auburn’s quarterback room. On the "Locked On Auburn" podcast, analyst Lindsay Crosby discussed the Tigers' quarterback situation for 2025, saying:

“If I say there legitimately could be like a legit quarterback competition in spring and in fall like obviously Jackson Arnold’s the favorite but there is a world where Deuce Knight just looks fantastic and gets into the conversation.”

While the debate over whether Knight will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2025 continues, his potential is a major asset for the Tigers after a disappointing 2024 season. He is a standout athlete in multiple sports, winning state titles in the long jump and high jump while excelling in basketball.

