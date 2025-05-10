Five-star Texas QB commit Dia Bell sends recruiting pitch to nation's No. 1 athlete Lamar Brown

Five-star quarterback Dia Bell continues to be the centerpiece of Texas’ 2026 recruiting class. The standout from American Heritage (Florida) has also taken an active role in helping the Longhorns land top-tier talent. One of the newest names on his radar is five-star athlete Lamar Brown, who also hinted at an upcoming visit to Steve Sarkisian's program.

"Might have to take a trip to Austin👀," Brown tweeted.

Throughout his career, Brown has consistently proved why he is one of the most highly coveted prospects in the 2026 class, ranking No. 1 athlete in the cycle and the No. 15 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Such a phenomenal player like him will be a big addition for Texas' 2026 class, and Dia Bell seems to be doing his part, retweeting Brown’s message and adding:

"👀🤘🏽 #HookEm #AllGas26."

Brown is expected to announce his college commitment on July 10. LSU and Texas A&M are currently seen as the frontrunners, according to Rivals.

Ohio State is working to flip Dia Bell from Texas

In April, Dia Bell signed a deal with Gatorade, and his $927,000 NIL Valuation (as per On3) ranks fourth-highest in high school football. This valuation is well-earned after an outstanding junior year in which he passed for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Bell committed to Texas last summer and has remained loyal by turning down interest from other programs. In March, he reiterated his commitment to Steve Sarkisian’s team and told On3’s Steve Wiltfong that he doesn’t plan to visit any other schools.

However, 247Sports analyst Tom Loy reported last week that Ohio State is actively trying to sway Bell to flip from Texas to the Buckeyes. However, there is no indication that their efforts have been successful so far.

"It's going to take a lot to flip him from the Longhorns, but the Buckeyes continue to try and chip away," Loy said.

Ohio State has some phenomenal committed players in the 2026 class, like five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. However, the cycle is still waiting for a quarterback to commit.

Meanwhile, Texas has six committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 19 in the nation and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference.

