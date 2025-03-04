Five-star Texas QB commit names three schools trying to flip him from Steve Sarkisian's program

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell has made a strong recovery from the injury that sidelined him during his junior season. The American Heritage (Florida) standout reaffirmed his status as one of the nation's top prospects this week by earning an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game at the UA Next Camp in Miami.

Ad

Bell has been pledged to the Longhorns since June, but he acknowledged that three major programs are still actively recruiting him.

"LSU, Georgia, Ohio State are the three probably that are still trying to recruit," Bell said. "I still take their calls, I like to hear what they have to say cause the world we live in, with college football, coaches can end up anywhere the next day, so I like to make sure I keep in contact with those coaches."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recruitment of elite prospects rarely slows down until they officially sign, as seen in the 2025 class, where some players even flipped their commitments on National Signing Day. However, Bell dismissed speculation that he might back off his commitment to Texas.

"I feel very strong," Bell said. "I've been committed to them for, it feels like forever at this point. Just getting ready to make sure I have a great senior year and get ready for the next level when it comes."

Ad

Bell is the No. 1 recruit in Florida and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has high expectations for his senior season, and one of his primary goals is to win Gatorade Player of the Year.

Dia Bell shares the reasons behind his firm commitment to Texas

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee recruited Dia Bell in Texas, and Steve Sarkisian played a key role in maintaining his interest in the Longhorns despite strong competition from other programs.

Ad

"Just the staff. I mean, the relationship I built with Coach Milwee and Coach Sarks is great," Bell said. "And it only gets better every time I talk to them and I always enjoy myself when I'm out there."

Bell was the first commit in Texas' 2026 recruiting class, which now includes two other pledges and is ranked No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference. He is set to take his official visit to Austin from June 20-22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback