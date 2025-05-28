Grace Knox, the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025, finished her senior year at Etiwanda High School (California) and will now join Flau'jae Johnson as she commences her collegiate career at LSU next season.

The Tigers signee posted a carousel of images on her official Instagram page showing off her rings as she wore the McDonald's All-American jacket on Wednesday, in collaboration with Carson, California-based photographer Nikki Boutte. The carousel also featured her former teammate and California Golden Bears signee Aliyahna Morris.

"deuces," Knox captioned the post.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shared a two-word reaction in the comments section of the post.

"Oh ok," Johnson commented.

Flau’jae Johnson drops two-word reaction as LSU commit Grace Knox bids farewell to high school (Image: Instagram via @on3way_gracee)

Grace Knox, who received plenty of offers from top programs, including USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, UCLA Bruins and Michigan Wolverines, took her official visit to LSU on Sept. 7 last year. Furthermore, Kim Mulkey also visited Knox on Oct. 19, following which the 6-foot-2 small forward signed for the Tigers on Nov. 13.

She talked about choosing LSU in a conversation with ESPN.

"One of the biggest things that stood out -- that feeling for me physically being somewhere -- that I'm a fit and knowing I can be myself," Knox said. "I wanted to attend a program where I could thrive as myself and not be what someone else wanted me to be.

Grace Knox chose the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans, along with LSU, in her final four and commended Tigers coach Kim Mulkey's coaching style.

"All of the programs that were in my final four were great," Knox said. "I felt like Coach Mulkey's coaching style is going to be good for me. Passionate coaching brings out the best in me. Everything felt right on my visit, and I feel like I fit their style of play. I know they have a very passionate fan base, and I was able to see that on my visit."

A look at Grace Knox's LSU Tigers going into the next season

Last season, the Tigers finished with a 31-6 record and a 12-4 record in the conference. In the NCAA Tournament, LSU reached the Elite Eight before they were knocked out by the UCLA Bruins after a 72-65 defeat on March 31.

However, Kim Mulkey has made several additions to her roster. Apart from Bella Hines and Grace Knox, Mulkey also secured the signatures of five-star shooting guards Divine Bourrage and ZaKiyah Johnson.

They also acquired MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina, Kate Koval from Notre Dame and Amiya Joyner from East Carolina.

