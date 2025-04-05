Five-star LSU signee Divine Bourrage will have the chance to play alongside LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson when she joins the Tigers next season. Johnson will reportedly return to LSU for her senior season.

In response to the news, Bourrage, currently ranked No. 12 in ESPN's Top 100, reshared Instagram page LSU Reports' post on her Instagram story, adding three emojis to show her excitement.

“😁😁😁,” she captioned her story.

Flau'jae Johnson's return to LSU elicits reaction from 5-star signee Divine Bourrage set to join her next season. (Image cia Instagram @vine_spirit)

Flau'jae Johnson has the option of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft, as she will turn 22 in November. However, she has reportedly decided to opt out of the draft in favor of returning to LSU for her senior season.

The 5-foot-10 guard has been with the Tigers since her freshman season, and she's had quite a degree of success with the team. As a freshman, she helped LSU win its first national championship and won the Freshman of the Year award after averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

This season, in her junior year, Johnson averaged a career-high 18.6 points, along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She led LSU to the Elite Eight round in the NCAA tournament, where they lost to top-seed UCLA. She was named a third-team All-American by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Divine Bourrage reflects on her commitment to LSU

Five-star LSU signee Divine Bourrage committed to LSU in September 2024, choosing the Tigers over other top programs like South Carolina, Baylor, Illinois, Arizona and Virginia Tech.

For her, the decision to commit was clear, greatly influenced by the presence of LSU head Kim Mulkey. Speaking after her official visit, Bourrage said:

"I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players. She's really loving with them and I feel that's what a player needs. Then I'm heavy on the family aspect and I think that's what stood out the most."

For Bourrage, receiving the LSU offer was a dream come true:

"It's a dream come true. I've been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me I almost cried about that. I've talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone and she's big on family, so it makes sense she's like that with her players."

Divine Bourrage is in the final stages of her high school career at Davenport North High School. She will go on to play college basketball at LSU next season alongside other top-ranked five-star prospects, including Grace Knox, Zakiyah Johnson and Isabella Hines, who have also committed to LSU.

