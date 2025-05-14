Flip watch as Kalen DeBoer and Alabama staff make a play for four-star Miami RB commit

Out of five committed players in Alabama's 2026 class, only one is an offensive prospect: interior offensive lineman Chris Booker. Kalen DeBoer and his staff are working to strengthen the offensive group, actively extending offers and traveling to scout potential additions.

One of their latest targets is four-star running back Javian Mallory, who has been committed to Miami since March 22. On Tuesday, Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie and General Manager Courtney Morgan paid a visit to the standout from West Boca Raton High School in Florida.

Mallory has been getting varsity snaps since he was in the eighth grade and ranks as the No. 22 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He committed to Miami with the intention of making an immediate impact.

“One of the biggest reasons that I chose Miami was because that is the school I believe I will be able to come in and compete day one at for a very impactful role on the team,” Mallory told On3 following his commitment. “I also fit in perfectly with their offensive scheme and not just that, but I also fit into their culture as well."

With 3,321 rushing yards (averaging 8.5 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns in his high school career, Mallory is a high-value target. Alabama lacks a running back in its 2026 class and would need to make a strong push to flip him from Miami. For now, the Hurricanes remain in the lead.

Alabama offers freshman DL Dawson Jacobs

Only a handful of Class of 2028 prospects have landed offers from several major programs and Dawson Jacobs is among them. The freshman defensive lineman from Blessed Trinity in Georgia received an offer from Alabama on Wednesday.

“It meant a lot to me coming from arguably the most dominant program In college football history,” Jacobs told Touchdown Alabama. “I think the program has a great future ahead of them. They have just been needing to adjust as Nick Saban left and a lot of kids hit the transfer portal.”

Following the Crimson Tide offer, Jacobs has also received scholarships from Auburn and Ohio State.

