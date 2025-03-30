Trace Johnson, a Class of 2026 quarterback, announced Friday on X that he will transfer from Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, to California’s Santa Margarita Catholic High School. He wrote,

“After much thoughts and prayers, my family and I have decided I will be transferring to Santa Margarita. Thank you Buchholz. Thank you Coach Palmer for the opportunity.”

Johnson started for Buchholz in his sophomore and junior seasons, leading the Bobcats to a 23-5 record and securing consecutive regional titles. The school also reached the state semifinals in each of the last two seasons, losing to Lakeland and Kissimmee Osceola. Over that span, he compiled 6,366 passing yards and 64 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound quarterback has reportedly received offers from Central Michigan, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss and Arkansas State. He comes from a football pedigree, being the son of Doug Johnson, a former quarterback for the Florida Gators.

Santa Margarita Catholic High School competes in the Trinity League. The Eagles are in a rebuilding process under the leadership of Carson Palmer, a former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. Palmer played for the USC Trojans between 1998 and 2002, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season.

He went on to have a remarkable NFL career spanning 14 seasons, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Did Carson Palmer play for Santa Margarita before his college and NFL career?

The Santa Margarita Eagles’ new head coach, a former player for the team before advancing to college, was hired to coach the football program in December, following the high school football season.

He replaced former coach Anthony Rouzier, who was placed on administrative leave following reports of hazing incidents in the locker room. Rouzier was eventually relieved of his position to make room for Palmer’s hiring.

Palmer is not new to coaching at Santa Margarita. He volunteered to coach the Eagles’ freshman team last season, with his son Fletch playing quarterback. One of Southern California’s most prestigious football programs, the Eagles had an underwhelming season in 2024, finishing 5-7 overall.

Palmer will be looking to restore the program’s glory days, which he was a part of as a player. He won multiple CIF titles as an Eagle and earned All-American, All-State, All-Southern Section and All-CIF State honors.

