Following Zion Elee's recruitment, Mike Locksley's Maryland Terrapins lead for top Class of 2027 prospect from DC area

Anthony Sweeney, a four-star edge rusher from Old Lady of Good Counsel High School, received an offer from his home state school of Maryland on Jan. 13 this year. Since then, the Terrapins have quickly established themselves as the leaders in the race to acquire the talented defenseman.

Sweeney is currently sitting on offers from programs such as West Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Miami, Georgia, Syracuse, Tennessee, South Carolina, Duke and Penn State.

According to On3, the Maryland Terrapins are the favorites to land him with a 27.8% chance. Maryland is followed by West Virginia (24.4%) and North Carolina (20.9%).

Maryland has developed an interesting Class of 2026. The program is ranked No. 48 in the country, as per 247Sports, and has landed commitments from five athletes in the Class of 2026.

Mike Locksley managed to pick up the pledge of five-star edge rusher Zion Elee on Dec. 7 last year. Lee is the program's highest-rated commitment from the class.

The Terrapins are yet to land any recruit from the Class of 2027 and will hope to add Sweeney as their first pledge from the class.

Anthony Sweeney is ranked No. 43 in the country and is the sixth-best player at his position in the Class of 2027, as per On3. He is also the best-ranked overall recruit in the state of Maryland.

Anthony Sweeney finished his sophomore year with 7.5 sacks

The four-star recruit from Olney, Maryland, Anthony Sweeney, had a great sophomore year at Old Lady of Good Counsel High School. The talented edge rusher played 12 games and helped his team win seven games.

Sweeney began the year recording five total tackles against the Columbus Explorers. However, his best performance came against Gonzaga on Nov. 1 when he tallied three total tackles and three sacks, helping his team shut out the Eagles in a dominant 21-0 win.

Sweeney finished the year with 49 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He led the team in sacks and was one of the key contributors in the Falcons' winning season.

Sweeney is yet to make his college decision. However, the four-star recruit is already sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country. The talented defenseman is a top target for multiple teams, especially the Maryland Terrapins, who are the favorites to land him.

