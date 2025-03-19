Recruiting has been in full swing this spring, with top recruits scheduling official visits going into the summer. A former LSU commitment is doing just that as he narrowed down his top schools to visit.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy out of Tupelo (Mississippi) High School has scheduled official visits with five schools: Auburn (May 16), Florida (May 30), Ole Miss (June 6), Texas (June 13) and LSU (June 20).

McCoy was offered by LSU in June 2023 and was committed to the Tigers from Jan. 2, 2025, to Feb. 3.

"I just need to think about things a little more," McCoy told On3's Chad Simmons. "LSU is a great school and I love Coach Peoples (edge rusher coach Kevin Peoples), so LSU is still in the mix, but I just wanted to open things back up.

“Relationships and the people I am around is what I am looking for. I want to be around great people. Building close relationships is key in my decision.”

JaReylan McCoy: Recruiting breakdown

JaReylan McCoy is rated as a three-star prospect, the 11th-best player in Mississippi and the 31st defensive lineman in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He holds over 30 offers from SEC programs like Texas, Auburn and Alabama, and other conferences. He is uncommitted, but 247Sports' David Johnson logged a 100% to Ole Miss per their Crystal Ball Predictor in September.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder is a versatile player who is physical at the point of attack and uses his size to get off blocks and tackle opposing ball carriers. McCoy is athletic as he has a basketball and track and field background, competing in the shot put.

As a junior in 2024, JaReylan McCoy had 30 tackles (7.5 for loss), four quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks as Tupeol went 14-0, winning the Mississippi Class 6A state football championship with a 29-16 victory over Brandon High School.

Texas and Florida recruiting breakdown

The Texas Longhorns currently have the 37th-ranked 2026 football recruiting class, per 247Sports. UT's class includes three commitments, while the Florida Gators have the 40th overall 2026 recruiting class, also with three commitments.

