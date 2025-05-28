Former Cowboys star Marcus Spears drops 1-word reaction on his son's selection to the USA Men's U16 National team 

Marcus Spears Jr., son of the former Dallas Cowboys player Marcus Spears and a Class of 2027 recruit, has shown tremendous potential on the basketball court. Spears Jr., who ranks ninth nationally, according to On3's Industry Rankings, was selected to play in the USA Men's U16 National team.
The official X page of the USA Basketball Junior National Teams posted the 12-player squad on Tuesday. Marcus Spears reshared the post with a one-word reaction on Wednesday.
"PROUD," he posted.
The 6-foot-7 small forward ranks fifth in his position and second in Texas in the 2027 Class. He transferred from Prestonwood Christian to Dynamic Prep last season and will commence his junior year.
In two seasons at Dynamic Prep, Spears Jr. averaged 6.1 points, 0.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 0.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in 34 games. In his sophomore season last year, he played 32 games and scored 6.3 ppg, grabbed 5.3 rpg, dished out 0.3 assists, stole the ball 0.1 times, and had 1.1 blocks per contest.
Furthermore, he was also named in the ESPN25 last year, ranked in third place, below Babatunde Oladotun and C.J. Rosser. His father beamed with pride and shared his achievement on X.
"Proud of you @Mspearsjr but you know like I always tell you. The work will show regardless! I know you’re working to be your best and that’s why I will celebrate you as loud as I will get on you!!! Prouda You SUN," he posted.
Last season, he led Dynamic Prep to a 34-5 record and a 4-0 record in the Texas Region TCAL 6A Basketball League.
Marcus Spears Jr. on receiving offers from LSU and Texas
The Class of 2027 recruit has received offers from top programs, including the Texas Longhorns, the LSU Tigers, the Stanford Cardinals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the SMU Mustangs. Furthermore, he also paid an unofficial visit to SMU on Feb. 22 this year, according to On3.
He spoke to On3 about receiving an offer from LSU:
“LSU is a great place. My parents went there. They have a new coaching staff there and they have great facilities. I like Louisiana, for real.
He also talked about Texas and head coach Rodney Terry:
“Texas probably has the nicest college facility to me. I like Coach Rodney (Terry), he’s a new coach and is building the program.
On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine has given Texas a 30.8% chance of signing Spears Jr. while LSU has a 23.1% prediction. He still has two more years to decide on his collegiate career.