On Monday, Jacksonville (Arkansas) High School brought in former Dallas Cowboys player Reggie Swinton as their new football head coach. He replaced Eric Allen, who had been mentoring the Titans for the past three years.

Arkansas High School posted about it on X.

"Jacksonville (Arkansas) High School hires former NFL kick returner Reggie Swinton as their head football coach," read the caption.

Swinton's previous high school coaching stint includes the Forrest (Arkansas) City Mustangs. Before Swinton took the reins, the Mustangs held a record of 1-9 in consecutive seasons. But, under Swinton's mentorship, they registered a 4-7 overall record, in addition to a 4-3 conference record, an overall improvement for the Mustangs roster.

As of the Jacksonville Titans, they hold a record of 1-10 for the 2024-25 season. Under Swinton's guidance, the Titans might be able to push forward in an upward trajectory. Jacksonville's other coaching staff includes: Assistant coach Andre Simmons, Garrett Warren and Leon Ellis, according to MaxPreps.

Reggie Swinton: Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame awardee

In his high school career, Reggie Swinton had an impeccable record, scoring feats in football, basketball, baseball and track, earning all-state honors for all these sports. After wrapping up his high school career, he went on to join the Murray State football team and established himself as a standout player.

He registered the record for the most career receptions (144), career receiving yards (2,346), and career receiving touchdowns (20), along with scoring the longest reception in Murray's history (80-yard catch) in his senior year.

He wrapped up his college career with an All-OVC selection and Division I-AA All-American second-team selection. For his incredible sportsmanship at Murray, he was named to the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 1998, he declared for the NFL draft but was not selected. However, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his professional career, he went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, among others.

"No one grinds like Coach Reggie:" Arkansas sportscaster appreciates former NFL player-turned-coach Reggie Swinton

On Tuesday, Arkansas sportscaster Steve Sullivan penned a few words appreciating the sportsmanship of Reggie Swinton.

"No one grinds like Coach Reggie," wrote Steve Sullivan.

To which, Swinton replied with:

"Prechate it Legend Sully."

Swinton kicked off his coaching career with Arkansas Baptist College in 2007, followed by spending four seasons with the Pulaski Heights Middle School. In 2012, he was named the Amateur Athletic Union Football Sports Director of Arkansas as well as the Elite Arkansas Lions AAU program.

