Shelton Henderson, the former Duke Blue Devils commit, changed his decision and signed for the Miami Hurricanes on April 21. The 6-foot-6 small forward, who was supposed to join the twin sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer will now join newly appointed coach, Jai Lucas' side next season.

Ad

On Monday, Miami Basketball shared some screenshots of Instagram messages from players, including Henderson, Jordyn Kee, Tru Washington and Dante Allen, among others, after they talked about what excited them most about coming to Miami.

Henderson shared his response on his IG story.

Former Duke commit Shelton Henderson shares his reaction as Miami Hurricanes highlight what makes him "most excited" to play for them (Image: IG/ Shelton Henderson)

Henderson answered: "I would say coming into a program with a new everything and building a winning culture with a great group of guys and building lifelong relationships."

Ad

Trending

Check out the original post by the Hurricanes:

"A few words from the guys 🙌👀," the post was captioned.

Ad

According to On3's Industry Rankings, Henderson is ranked 17 nationally, fifth in the small forward position and first in Texas. He received interest from 15 programs, including offers from the Houston Cougars, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Louisville Cardinals and more.

Furthermore, he also made official visits to Louisville on Aug. 23, Texas A&M on Sep. 13, Houston on Sep. 20, Texas on Sep. 27, Duke on Oct. 4 and LSU on Oct. 11.

"It was easy to choose Miami" - Shelton Henderson on choosing the Hurricanes

While speaking to On3, Shelton Henderson praised coach Jai Lucas. Furthermore, the Hurricanes also appointed the former Columbus Explorers coach, Andrew Moran, after he won their fourth consecutive state championship.

Ad

“It was easy to choose Miami because of coach Jai Lucas,” Henderson told On3’s Joe Tipton on April 21. “He believes in me and what I can bring to the program. I just wanted to come into a program and be comfortable knowing I have a great support system, and I think Miami provides that.

Ad

"I can’t wait to get down there and win some games with a great group of guys.”

Dante Allen and Timotej Malovec will join Henderson next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More