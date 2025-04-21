Former Duke signee Shelton Henderson commits to Jai Lucas' Miami Hurricanes

Five-star forward Shelton Henderson, the No. 17 recruit in the 2025 class, decommitted from the Duke Blue Devils and committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Monday.

On3's Joe Tipton reported the news on Instagram.

"Top-20 recruit Shelton Henderson, a former Duke signee, has committed to Miami, he told @on3recruits 🙌 The 6-6 small forward was recruited to Duke by former assistant Jai Lucas, who’s now the head coach at Miami," the post was captioned.

Henderson was recruited by the former Blue Devils assistant coach, Jai Lucas, who is now the head coach of the Hurricanes.

Henderson will now join Montverde Academy's four-star recruit Dante Allen, who joined Miami after decommitting from the Villanova Wildcats on April 14.

In two years at Bellaire High School (Texas), Henderson played 51 games, averaging 21.0 points, 3.3 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He played 36 games in his junior year and averaged 21.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.9 spg and 1.4 bpg.

Last year, Henderson averaged 19.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.9 spg and 0.3 bpg in 15 games.

Shelton Henderson talks about his reason for switching to Miami

In a conversation with On3, Henderson said:

“It was easy to choose Miami because of Coach Jai Lucas. He believes in me and what I can bring to the program. I just wanted to come into a program and be comfortable knowing I have a great support system, and I think Miami provides that. I can’t wait to get down there and win some games with a great group of guys.”

Going into the next season, the Hurricanes have received hard commitments from Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Timotej Malovec.

Furthermore, they have also acquired Malik Reneau from the Indiana Hoosiers, Ernest Udeh Jr. from the TCU Horned Frogs, Tru Washington from the New Mexico Lobos and Tre Donaldson from Michigan.

