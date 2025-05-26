Former Georgia Bulldogs and Pittsburgh Steelers star Jarvis Jones returns to alma mater as head coach

Former Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones has been named the new head coach of Columbus Carver (Georgia), per a report by SCORE Atlanta’s Najeh Wilkins. Jones’s hiring comes less than a week after Carver’s former coach Pierre Coffey left the school to take up a new role at Stewart County.
Jarvis Jones is not a stranger to Carver. The former NFL star is an alumnus of the school, where he was a star prospect in the class of 2009. In addition to football, he also played basketball for the Tigers, earning an all-state selection.
Playing under the then-Tigers head coach Dell McGee, Jones was selected for the US Army All-American Game. McGee subsequently served as an assistant coach at Georgia before coaching Georgia State.
Jarvis Jones — known for his time at Georgia — started at the USC Trojans, playing eight games as a freshman. He transferred to Georgia after that season and sat out the 2010 season due to NCAA rules. He was a two-time All-American and won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Additionally, he received the Jack Lambert trophy and placed 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting. In two seasons at Georgia, Jones had 168 tackles, 47 for loss, 28 sacks, and nine forced fumbles.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with the No.17 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. However, injuries truncated his potential for a great NFL career. Notwithstanding, Jarvis Jones played in the NFL for five years, with stints at Pittsburgh and Arizona.
After retiring from playing professional football, Jones returned to Georgia, where he worked as an assistant outside linebacker coach. He was in the role for five seasons.
The Carver Tigers’ fortunes before Jarvis Jones’ hiring
The Carver Tigers are a powerhouse in Georgia high school football. The school has two state championships, with Dell McGee winning the first in 2007. Pierre Coffey led the school to its second state championship last season with a 14-1 record, beating Burke County 52-14 in the state title game.
Over his three seasons at the school, Coffey had a 33-8 record. With his connection to the program, Jarvis Jones will be looking to keep the Tigers’ excellent reputation. His first real test will be later this year as he leads the program through his first season in charge.