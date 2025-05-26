Former Georgia Bulldogs and Pittsburgh Steelers star Jarvis Jones returns to alma mater as head coach

Former Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones has been named the new head coach of Columbus Carver (Georgia), per a report by SCORE Atlanta’s Najeh Wilkins. Jones’s hiring comes less than a week after Carver’s former coach Pierre Coffey left the school to take up a new role at Stewart County.

Jarvis Jones is not a stranger to Carver. The former NFL star is an alumnus of the school, where he was a star prospect in the class of 2009. In addition to football, he also played basketball for the Tigers, earning an all-state selection.

Playing under the then-Tigers head coach Dell McGee, Jones was selected for the US Army All-American Game. McGee subsequently served as an assistant coach at Georgia before coaching Georgia State.

Jarvis Jones — known for his time at Georgia — started at the USC Trojans, playing eight games as a freshman. He transferred to Georgia after that season and sat out the 2010 season due to NCAA rules. He was a two-time All-American and won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Trending

Additionally, he received the Jack Lambert trophy and placed 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting. In two seasons at Georgia, Jones had 168 tackles, 47 for loss, 28 sacks, and nine forced fumbles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with the No.17 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. However, injuries truncated his potential for a great NFL career. Notwithstanding, Jarvis Jones played in the NFL for five years, with stints at Pittsburgh and Arizona.

After retiring from playing professional football, Jones returned to Georgia, where he worked as an assistant outside linebacker coach. He was in the role for five seasons.

The Carver Tigers’ fortunes before Jarvis Jones’ hiring

The Carver Tigers are a powerhouse in Georgia high school football. The school has two state championships, with Dell McGee winning the first in 2007. Pierre Coffey led the school to its second state championship last season with a 14-1 record, beating Burke County 52-14 in the state title game.

Over his three seasons at the school, Coffey had a 33-8 record. With his connection to the program, Jarvis Jones will be looking to keep the Tigers’ excellent reputation. His first real test will be later this year as he leads the program through his first season in charge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More