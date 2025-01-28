Adam Clack will be returning to high school football to coach at Parkview in Lilburn, Georgia, sports podcaster Phil Jones tweeted on Tuesday. Jones reported that the school will announce the hire later this week or sometime next week.

On3's Lawernce Fernandez reported that the hire is pending approval from the Gwinnett County School Board.

Former Parkview coach Joe Sturdivant resigned to become the defensive backs coach at Black Hills State in South Dakota, per Score Atlanta.

In two seasons at Parkview, Joe had a record of 10-11 losses. In 2023, the Panthers went 7-4, were ranked 33rd in the state and made the playoffs but lost to Colquitt County in the opening round. The team went 3-7 and missed the playoffs last season.

The Parkview Panthers have won four state championships and eight region titles.

Adam Clack coaching breakdown

Adam Clack has a strong coaching resume.

Clack was the offensive coordinator at West Forsyth High School from 2014 to 2016, with the team going 20-12.

From 2017-22, he was the head coach of Milton High School, where he won two state championships (one against Colquitt County) and was awarded the USA Today Georgia Coach of The Year Award in 2018. The team reached 13 wins in three seasons after he boasted a 9-3 record (4-1 in the region) with a No. 27 state ranking in his first season.

In 2022, Adam Clack joined UNC Charlotte as an assistant linebackers coach. During that season, the 49ers went 3-9. In 2023, Adam joined the Paris Musketeers of the European League of Football as the offensive coordinator.

