Former Heisman winner Cam Newton shares 1-word reaction as Travis Hunter's brother and other members of his 7v7 football team visit the Auburn Tigers

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reacted to Travis Hunter’s brother Trayvis’ visit to Auburn with other members of the C1N team. The C1N account posted a reel of the visit, drawing reactions from different quarters, including Newton.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The legendary NFL quarterback, who won his Heisman and a national title at Auburn, wrote:

“-1ØVĖ🤟🏾”

Cam Newton's reaction to CN1's visit to Auburn

The C1N team is a team in the OT7 Football League, a 7-on-7 league by Overtime. The league is dedicated to showcasing top prospects in high school football from across the country. C1N, on which Trayvis plays, is owned by Newton.

Ad

Trayvis Hunter, a sophomore from Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, is a 5-foot-7 prospect who is unrated by the major recruiting services. He played wide receiver for the Rebels last season, compiling 497 receiving yards and six touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Trayvis is following in his brother Travis’ footsteps in offense, but may not focus on the defensive side of play like his versatile brother. Travis is a two-way star, with full shifts as a wide receiver on one side and a cornerback on the other. He ended his college career in December with a Heisman Trophy following two seasons with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

Trayvis has since received offers from Tennessee State and Jackson State, where his brother Travis began his college career under Coach Prime. He left for Colorado with Coach Prime after just a season with the Tigers.

Travis Hunter on his younger brother, Trayvis, and his relationship with Cam Newton

Travis Hunter has been supportive of Trayvis’ career. The Heisman Trophy winner recently spoke on his desire for his brother on his podcast, “The Travis Hunter Show”:

Ad

“I just want him to grow. It’s about to be his junior year of high school, so he got time to grow. But I want him to grow each year, dominate. … I want him to dominate each year, be a better player and be able to be coachable to understand the game more. I want him to continue to grow.”

Ad

Travis Hunter also spoke about his experience playing in the OT7 League and his relationship with Cam Newton:

“Playing 7-on-7 was super fun. You got to meet a lot of kids, a lot of different guys, and get coached by Cam Newton. Being coached by an NFL vet and player and soon-to-be Hall of Famer – I hope so – that was super cool, super fun. I was just out there having fun, and you always had the competitive spirit in you because you was always competing year-round.”

Hunter is a projected top pick at the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.