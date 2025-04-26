Acaden Lewis, the No. 32 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), took his fourth visit this year to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-2 point guard reopened his commitment after decommitting from Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats on Apr. 4.

Lewis shared an image from his visit to the Hurricanes on his Instagram story on Friday, as he was dressed up in Miami's green and orange colors.

Former Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis shares a snap in Miami Hurricanes colors during his visit (Image: @acadenlewis Instagram)

Lewis talked about his decision to reopen his commitment in a conversation with ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Apr. 11:

“I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me,” Acaden Lewis said. “It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment."

He also claimed that the decision was tough and that he was excited for the future:

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds.”

Lewis, who ranks No. 5 in the point guard position and No. 1 in Columbia, has received interest from 31 programs. These include offers from UConn Huskies, Georgia Bulldogs, Villanova Wildcats and Florida State Seminoles, among others.

He took an official visit to Florida State on Oct. 13, 2023. Last year, he officially visited Georgetown on Apr. 15, Virginia on Apr. 22, Michigan on Jul. 9, UConn on Sep. 21, and Kentucky on Oct. 11.

Lewis also took official visits to St. John's on Apr. 14, Villanova on Apr. 19, and Georgia on Apr. 22.

Acaden Lewis caps off an impressive high school basketball career at Sidwell Friends

In his final year at the Quakers, Lewis led the school to a 24-6 overall record and an 11-1 record in the Washington, DC Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball League.

He averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in his senior year, leading the Quakers to the state championship match of the 2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament (DC). However, they could not lift the trophy after a 67-51 loss against Gonzaga last month.

