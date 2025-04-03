Former Maryland commit & 4-star recruit Chris Jeffrey down to just two schools

Chris Jeffrey, the No. 137 ranked recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings), made his commitment official to Maryland under coach Kevin Willard in October, last year.

Ad

However, the 6-foot-3 combo guard decommitted from Maryland after Willard left the job for Villanova. Having reopened his commitment, the Landham native is focusing on two schools: Villanova and Maryland. Recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Dushawn London, reported the news.

"NEWS: Chris Jeffrey, a four-star prospect and former Maryland commit is now down to just two schools he tells @247Sports. Jeffrey reopened his recruitment following the coaching change at Maryland," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to On3, the combo guard received offers from 10 programs, including Villanova, UCF, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

Jeffrey is ranked 18th among combo guards and fifth in Maryland. He competed in the 2023-24 Berlin Finals, averaging 8.0 points while shooting 38.3% from the field and 72.7% from the charity stripe. He also had two rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks a game.

In the Nike EYBL season, Jeffrey averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He also plays for Mt. Zion Prep and has led his school to a 21-5 overall record.

Ad

What did Chris Jeffrey say about Maryland?

Chris Jeffrey visited Maryland on Jun. 28, Mississippi State on Aug. 31, Texas A&M on Sept. 6, Butler on Sept. 14 and Penn State on Sept. 19.

In a conversation with IBG, Jeffrey spoke about his official visit to Maryland.

“It felt really good being around them because they’re always at my games, so sitting down and getting to talk to them face-to-face was really good,” Jeffrey said.

Ad

He also talked about the coaching staff and how their performances differ from other colleges. He added:

"It was great getting up there, getting to know the coaching staff a little bit more, seeing things that they do and how they differ from other colleges because they take their bodies way more serious to get to the next level. A lot of coaches prepare for right now but I could tell that Maryland, they’re preparing to get guys to the next level.”

Will Chris Jeffrey commit to Maryland again or follow Willard to Villanova?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback