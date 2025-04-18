Former NBA champ Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza transfers to former California Division I championship winners for his senior HS season  

Tajh Ariza, the son of the 2009 NBA Champion Trevor Ariza, capped off his junior year of high school at the Westchester Comets. The 6-foot-8 small forward transferred to St. John Bosco to play alongside the No. 2 and No. 3 players in the 2026 Class (as per the On3 Industry Rankings), Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins.

The news was published by League Ready on Instagram on Thursday.

"Tajh Ariza is transferring to St. John Bosco to team up with fellow 5 ⭐️ Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins 👀🔥," League ready captioned.

In his final season at Westchester, Ariza led the Comets to a 24-10 overall record and an unbeaten 12-0 record in the California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball, above Palisades, Venice and Fairfax.

In the 2025 CIF State boys basketball championships, the Comets defeated La Jolla Country Day 70-47 in the first round on March 4. In the second round, they sealed a 71-63 win over Cleveland on March 6.

However, their tournament run ended after they faced Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth in the regional semifinals. They lost 75-61 on March 8.

Ariza also posted a picture with Arenas on his birthday.

"Happy bday brudder big 18 yk how we rocking @alijah0arenas," Ariza wrote on Thursday.

Tajh Ariza shares a warm message for Alijah Arenas’ 18th birthday (image creditL instagram/tajhariza)

On March 23, Ariza trained with shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews. Matthews shared some highlights from their workout and commended Ariza's "hunger to get better."

"6’9 Tajh Ariza is currently a 5⭐️ high school player, ranked #8 in the 2026 class. His hunger to get better everyday is why he will continue to grow in basketball. His coaches and trainers have been doing an ELITE job with him. Big S/O to Westchester H.S winning the city title! Continued success. He understands it!" Matthews captioned.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Tajh Ariza?

Tajh Ariza still has another year to decide on his collegiate career. However, he has received offers from several programs, including the UCLA Bruins, Kansas Jayhawks, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, among others.

The Trojans lead the race to land Ariza with a 56.4% chance, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine. They are followed by the Bruins with a 4.5% prediction, California State University - Northridge with a 3.8% probability and Ducks and Jayhawks with a 3.2% prediction each.

Which program do you think Ariza would choose?

